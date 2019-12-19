Eastfield Resources Ltd Grants Stock Options

Vancouver, December 19, 2019 - Eastfield Resources Ltd. ("Eastfield" or the "Company") (TSXV:ETF) has approved the granting of stock options to directors, officers, and consultants for the purchase of 700,000 common shares of the Company. These options have a five-year term and allow the holder to purchase one common share of the company for $0.05 cents a share until December 19, 2024. The options will vest immediately.

Eastfield Resources is a well-financed Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of precious metal and copper deposits. Eastfield currently has six mineral projects located in British Columbia of which two are currently optioned to third parties.

