Eastfield Resources Ltd Grants Stock Options

Vancouver, December 19, 2019 - Eastfield Resources Ltd. ("Eastfield" or the "Company") (TSXV:ETF) has approved the granting of stock options to directors, officers, and consultants for the purchase of 700,000 common shares of the Company. These options have a five-year term and allow the holder to purchase one common share of the company for $0.05 cents a share until December 19, 2024. The options will vest immediately.
About Eastfield Resources Ltd.
Eastfield Resources is a well-financed Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of precious metal and copper deposits. Eastfield currently has six mineral projects located in British Columbia of which two are currently optioned to third parties.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!