Orex Minerals Grants Options

VANCOUVER, Dec. 19, 2019 - Orex Minerals Inc. – (TSX.V: REX – OTCQB: ORMNF) ("Orex" or the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 3,425,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, and consultants to purchase up to 3,425,000 common shares in the capital of Orex. The incentive stock options have an exercise price of $0.10 per share, expire five years from the date of grant, and vest immediately. As a result of this option grant, Orex has 11,850,000 stock options outstanding, representing 9.7% of the issued and outstanding share capital of the Company.

Orex Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on precious and base metals exploration in Mexico and Canada. Orex has several current projects: Three projects are located in Durango State, Mexico, including the Coneto Silver-Gold Project as a joint venture with Fresnillo PLC, the Sandra Escobar Silver Project with Pan American Silver Corp., and the San Luis del Cordero Silver-Copper-Zinc Project. The Company's fourth project is the Jumping Josephine Gold Project in British Columbia, Canada. Orex is under the management provided by the experienced Belcarra Group Management Ltd. which is comprised of highly qualified mining professionals.

This News Release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to outstanding stock options, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements and Orex undertakes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law. For additional information on risks and uncertainties, see the Company's most recently filed annual management discussion and analysis ("MD&A"), which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.orexminerals.com. The risk factors identified in the MD&A are not intended to represent a complete list of factors that could affect the Company.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

