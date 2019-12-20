Rock Tech Announces Private Placement

VANCOUVER, Dec. 20, 2019 - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (the "Company" or “Rock Tech”) (TSX-V: RCK; Frankfurt: RJIB) announces that it will conduct a non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) of up to 3,111,112 units (the “Units”) of the Company at a price of $0.45 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,400,000.



Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant will entitle the holder to purchase an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.70 per share for a period of 36 months from the date of closing, subject to accelerated expiry in certain circumstances.

“We are making excellent progress with the permitting activities at our Georgia Lake lithium project,” said Martin Stephan, director and Chief Executive Officer of Rock Tech. “The proceeds of this private placement will be used for further work on the baseline studies and continued metallurgical and processing tests, demonstrating the suitability of our material for conversion into value-added lithium chemicals.”

Figure 1 – Rock Tech's Georgia Lake Lithium Project with 24/7/365 All-Weather Access:

A portion of the Offering may be completed pursuant to the British Columbia Securities Commission’s BC Instrument 45-534 – Exemption from Prospectus Requirement for Certain Trades to Existing Security Holders (the “Existing Security Holder Exemption”). Under the Existing Security Holder Exemption, existing shareholders resident in British Columbia may purchase up to $15,000 in Units from the Company without qualifying as an Accredited Investor (as that term is defined in National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions) or other prospectus exemption subject to the requirements of the instrument.

Similar exemptions exist in certain other jurisdictions. The Company has set December 19, 2019 as the record date for the purpose of determining shareholders entitled to participate in the Offering in reliance on the Existing Shareholder Exemption. Existing shareholders who wish to participate in the Offering should contact Brad Barnett, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, at the contact information set forth below.

In addition to conducting the Offering pursuant to the Existing Shareholder Exemption, the Offering will also be conducted pursuant to other available prospectus exemptions.

The proceeds of the Offering will be used for the further enhancement of the Company’s Georgia Lake lithium property and for general working capital purposes.

The closing of the Offering is subject to regulatory approval including that of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period.

