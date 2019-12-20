Black Tusk Resources Inc. Closes Flow Through Private Placement

VANCOUVER, December 20, 2019 - Black Tusk Resources Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:TUSK) (Frankfurt: 0NB) (OTC PINK:BTKRF) is pleased to announce that it has closed a flow through private placement issuing a total of 3,300,000 Units (as defined below) at a price of $0.055 per Unit for total proceeds of $181,500.
Each Unit consists of one flow-through common share (a "Share") and one half of one share purchase warrant (each whole warrant a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase an additional share at a price of $0.10 per share for a two-year term (the "Warrant Term").
The Company paid finders fees to Leede Jones Gable Inc. and EMD Financial Inc. consisting of $13,200 cash, 144,000 common shares and 48,000 Warrants.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Richard Penn, CEO
CONTACT:
Roman Rubin (CSE:TUSK) Chief Financial Officer 500-666 Burrard st. Vancouver, BC, V6C 3P6 Office: 604-373-TUSK (8875) Toll free: 1-833-273-TUSK (8875)
