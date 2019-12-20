Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Black Tusk Resources Inc. Closes Flow Through Private Placement

13:10 Uhr  |  Accesswire

VANCOUVER, December 20, 2019 - Black Tusk Resources Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:TUSK) (Frankfurt: 0NB) (OTC PINK:BTKRF) is pleased to announce that it has closed a flow through private placement issuing a total of 3,300,000 Units (as defined below) at a price of $0.055 per Unit for total proceeds of $181,500.

Each Unit consists of one flow-through common share (a "Share") and one half of one share purchase warrant (each whole warrant a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase an additional share at a price of $0.10 per share for a two-year term (the "Warrant Term").

The Company paid finders fees to Leede Jones Gable Inc. and EMD Financial Inc. consisting of $13,200 cash, 144,000 common shares and 48,000 Warrants.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Penn,
CEO

CONTACT:

Roman Rubin
(CSE:TUSK)
Chief Financial Officer
500-666 Burrard st.
Vancouver, BC, V6C 3P6
Office: 604-373-TUSK (8875)
Toll free: 1-833-273-TUSK (8875)

SOURCE: Black Tusk Resources Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/570949/Black-Tusk-Resources-Inc-Closes-Flow-Through-Private-Placement


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Black Tusk Resources Inc.

Black Tusk Resources Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2JRW8
CA09226C1023
www.blacktuskresources.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap