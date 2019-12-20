Seahawk Ventures Inc. Announces Private Placement

Vancouver, December 20, 2019 - Seahawk Ventures Inc. (CSE: SHV) ("Seahawk") announces that it is undertaking a non-brokered private placement of up to 800,000 units at a price of $0.25 per unit (the "Units") to raise gross proceeds of up to $200,000.00. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of Seahawk (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") entitling the holder to acquire one common share in the capital of Seahawk (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.50 per Warrant Share for three years from the date of issuance.

The gross proceeds from the sale of the Units will be used for mineral exploration expenses in the Province of Quebec, and for general working capital purposes. There are no Finder's fees in connection with the Placement.

About Seahawk Ventures Inc.

Seahawk Ventures Inc. is a publicly traded Canadian resource exploration company trading in Canada (CSE: SHV), the U.S. (OTC Pink: SEHKF) and Germany (FSE: 7SR). Seahawk is now the 3rd largest land owner in the Urban-Barry Greenstone Belt in the Abitibi sub province of mining friendly Quebec, Canada, with 100% ownership of several mineral properties.

For more information please contact Seahawk Ventures Inc.

Giovanni Gasbarro,

CEO and Director at 1-604-939-1848



Mitchell E. Lavery, P.Geo.

President and Director at 1-613-298-1596

