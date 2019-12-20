SSR Mining Files Early Warning Report Related to the Sale of the Diablillos and M-18 Projects

VANCOUVER, Dec. 20, 2019 - SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) ("SSR Mining") announces today that on December 19, 2019 it received an additional 24,160,385 common shares (the "AbraPlata Shares") of AbraPlata Resource Corp. ("AbraPlata") and C$200,000 cash payment in connection with the Plan of Arrangement (the "Arrangement") between AbraPlata and Aethon Minerals Corp., as consideration for our agreement to amend our purchase and sale agreement in respect of the sale of the Diablillos and M-18 projects.

The sale of the Diablillos and M-18 projects was previously announced in our news release dated September 19, 2016. This transaction demonstrates our continued focus on maximizing the value of our project portfolio.

As of the date of the Arrangement, SSR Mining holds an aggregate of 39,616,989 AbraPlata shares.

The early warning report pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, containing further disclosure in respect of the acquisition of the AbraPlata Shares and the foregoing matters, will be filed and available for viewing on AbraPlata's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with three operations, including the Marigold gold mine in Nevada, U.S., the Seabee Gold Operation in Saskatchewan, Canada and Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina. We also have two feasibility stage projects and a portfolio of exploration properties in North and South America. We are committed to delivering safe production through relentless emphasis on Operational Excellence. We are also focused on growing production and Mineral Reserves through the exploration and acquisition of assets for accretive growth, while maintaining financial strength.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking statements") concerning the anticipated developments in our operations in future periods, and other events or conditions that may occur or exist in the future.

