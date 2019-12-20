Fidelity Minerals Corp. Completes Oversubscribed Private Placement

Vancouver, December 20th, 2019 - Fidelity Minerals Corp. (TSXV:FMN) (FSE:S5GM) (SSE:MNYC) ("Fidelity Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"), previously announced in its News Release dated December 4, 2019. The Private Placement was oversubscribed, and the Company issued 5,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of $250,000. Each Unit consists of one common share (each, a "Share") and one transferable share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant") with each Warrant exercisable into one additional Share at $0.06 per Share for two (2) years following the closing date. The Private Placement is subject to final TSX-V approval.

About Fidelity Minerals Corp.

Fidelity Minerals Corp. is assembling a portfolio of high-quality mining assets in Peru through the implementation of our Strategic Project Generator (SPG) model. The project generator model involves the identification and acquisition of appraisal stage opportunities with near-term valuation catalysts, including potential for high-impact M&A. The company is backed by an experienced management team with diverse technical, market, and commercial expertise and is supported by committed and sophisticated investors focused on building long term value.

On behalf of the Board of Fidelity Minerals;

Ian Graham

CEO and Director

Tel: +1.604.671.1353

Email: igraham@fidelityminerals.com

Investor Contact:

Bahay Ozcakmak

Executive Chairman

Tel: +61.414.596.007 (Australia)

Email: bahay@fidelityminerals.com

