Galantas Announces Closing of GBP£1 Million Convertible Debenture

TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2019 - Galantas Gold Corp. (the “Company”), the AIM and TSXV quoted gold producer and explorer with a 100% interest in Northern Ireland’s Omagh gold mine, announces that the Convertible Debenture for GBP£1,000,000 / CAD$1,731,190 (based on the exchange rate as of December 3, 2019) (the “Debenture”) has now closed.



The Debenture offering has received conditional approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and closed on December 17, 2019, in accordance with the details announced in the disclosure dated December 13, 2019.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

