Westhaven Announces Stock Option Grant

VANCOUVER, Dec. 23, 2019 - Westhaven Ventures Inc. (TSX-V:WHN) announces that it has granted 1,300,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, and consultants. The incentive stock options have an exercise price of $0.85 per share, are valid for a 5-year period from the date of grant, and are subject to regulatory approval.

The Company's Stock Option Plan allows for the issuance of up to 10% of issued and outstanding share capital in the form of incentive stock options. As a result of this grant, the Company has 8,920,589 stock options issued, representing 9.2% of the issued and outstanding share capital.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Westhaven Ventures Inc.



"Shaun Pollard"



Shaun Pollard, Chief Financial Officer & Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Westhaven:

Westhaven is a gold-focused exploration company advancing the high-grade discovery on the Shovelnose project in Canada’s newest gold district, the Spences Bridge Gold Belt. Westhaven controls 37,000 hectares (370 square kilometres) with four 100% owned gold properties spread along this underexplored belt. The Shovelnose property is situated off a major highway, in close proximity to power, rail, large producing mines, and within commuting distance from the city of Merritt, which translates into low cost exploration. Westhaven is committed to the highest standards of environmental and social responsibility with a focus on generating positive outcomes and returns to all stakeholders. Westhaven trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol WHN. For further information, please call 604-336-6921 or visit Westhaven’s website at www.westhavenventures.com