Karnalyte Resources Inc. Provides Update on the Proteos Nitrogen Project and Announces Director Changes

SASKATOON, Dec. 23, 2019 - Karnalyte Resources Inc. ("Karnalyte" or the "Company") (TSX: KRN) provided today an update on its Proteos Nitrogen Project and announced director changes.

Proteos Nitrogen

Karnalyte is pleased to announce that it has received a first draft of the pre-feasibility study for the Proteos Nitrogen Project which the Company announced it was developing on November 5th, 2019. The study includes investigation and analysis of project location and site selection, an evaluation of the production process and technology options, a project description, analysis of process selection for both the ammonia and urea plants, an analysis of raw material, utility and product specifications, an analysis of environmental implications, financial analysis, and identification and analysis of the risks inherent in the project. The study also contemplates a project implementation plan and time schedule. The report is still in a draft stage and the Company plans to finalize the report before the end for the first quarter of 2020.

Director Changes

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has appointed Gerald Scherman of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan as an independent director. Mr. Scherman, a CPA, CA, is currently retired, after more than 15 years with AREVA Resources Canada Inc. "AREVA" (now ORANO Canada Inc.). He retired from AREVA as its Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer and a member of its Board of Directors. Prior to joining AREVA, Mr. Scherman was a partner with Coopers & Lybrand (now Pricewaterhouse Coopers LLP) a national accounting firm. Mr. Scherman brings to the board a wealth of experience in the mining sector.

With the appointment of Mr. Scherman, incumbent director Mr. W. Todd Rowan has retired from the Board. "Todd has been a valuable member of the Board of Directors and we wish to express our sincere thanks to him for his significant contributions. It has been a pleasure working with him," said Danielle Favreau, Karnalyte's Interim CEO and CFO. "The Board and management look forward to working with Gerald. He is an excellent addition to our Board. His experience in the mining sector and his involvement in the development of mining projects in Saskatchewan will help guide Karnalyte as we look to move forward with development of the Wynyard Potash and Proteos Nitrogen Projects."

Karnalyte Resources Inc. is an advanced development stage company focused on two fertilizer products, potash and nitrogen, to be produced and manufactured in Saskatchewan. Karnalyte owns the construction ready Wynyard Potash Project, with planned phase 1 production of 625,000 tonnes per year (tpy) of high grade granular potash, and two subsequent phases of 750,000 tpy each, taking total production up to 2.125 million tonnes per year (Mtpy). Karnalyte is also exploring the development of the Proteos Nitrogen Project, which is a proposed small-scale nitrogen fertilizer plant with a nameplate production capacity of approximately 700 metric tonnes per day (mtpd) of ammonia and approximately 1,200 mtpd of urea, and a target customer market of independent fertilizer wholesalers in Central Saskatchewan.

The Wynyard Potash Project is a construction ready solution mining potash project located in Wynyard, Saskatchewan, with planned phase 1 production of 625,000 tpy of high grade granular potash, and two subsequent phases of 750,000 tpy each, taking total production up to 2.125 Mtpy. All environmental permits remain valid, preliminary detailed engineering is complete, and the existing offtake agreement with Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited remains in effect. Further development is dependent on improved potash prices.

The Proteos Nitrogen Project is an advanced stage development project consisting of a proposed small-scale nitrogen fertilizer plant to be located in Central Saskatchewan, having a nameplate production capacity of approximately 700 mtpd of ammonia and approximately 1,200 mtpd of urea, and designed to produce two products – anhydrous ammonia (82-0-0) and granular urea (46-0-0). Karnalyte's primary target market is independent local Saskatchewan fertilizer wholesalers within a 400-kilometer radius of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. A secondary target market is the US Midwest fertilizer wholesalers near to the Canadian – United States border. The proposed plant would be the first greenfield nitrogen fertilizer plant built in Canada in the last 26 years.

