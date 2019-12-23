ROUYN-NORANDA, Dec. 23, 2019 - Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSX-V: RDS, OTC: RMRDF) (“Radisson” or the “Company") is pleased to announce that it has published a year-end President’s letter. To access the letter addressed to collaborators and shareholders pleased click the link below;

Radisson year-end President’s letter

About Radisson Mining Resources Inc.

Radisson is a well-financed gold exploration Company focused on its 100% owned O’Brien project, located in the Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp along the world-renowned Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break in Abitibi, Québec. The Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp has produced over 21,000,000 ounces of gold over the last 100 years. The project hosts the former O’Brien Mine, considered to have been the Abitibi Greenstone Belt’s highest-grade gold producer during its production (1,197,147 metric tons at 15.25 g/t Au for 587,121 ounces of gold from 1926 to 1957; 3D Geo-solution, July 2019).

All technical information contained herein has been previously disclosed in press releases published by the company on July 15th, 2019 and October 29th, 2019.

