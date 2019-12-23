NorZinc Announces Shareholder Approval of Previously Announced RCF Royalty

VANCOUVER, Dec. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - NorZinc Ltd. (TSX: NZC; OTCQB: NORZF) (the "Company" or "NorZinc") the Company is pleased to report the closing of the sale of a 1% net smelter return royalty (the "Royalty") over the Company's Prairie Creek zinc-lead-silver mine in the Northwest Territories to RCF VI CAD LLC ("RCF") for a purchase price of C$8 million.
As announced in the Company's news releases dated September 30, 2019 and November 19, 2019, RCF provided a short-term loan to the Company (the "Loan") of US$6 million, with interest at a rate of 8% per annum payable on maturity. Upon closing of the Royalty, the proceeds from the Royalty were used to repay the Loan, with interest, in full. RCF holds approximately 41% of the issued shares of the Company on a non-diluted basis.
About NorZinc
NorZinc is a TSX-listed mine development company trading under the symbol "NZC". The Company is developing its key project, the 100%-owned high grade zinc-lead-silver Prairie Creek Mine, located in the Northwest Territories. The Company also owns projects in Newfoundland that host several zinc-lead-copper-gold-silver deposits.
Contact Don MacDonald, President & CEO, (604) 688-2001, Suite 1710, 650 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC V6B 4N9, Tollfree:1-866-688-2001; Steve Dawson, VP Corporate Development, (416) 203-1418, Suite 1805, 55 University Avenue, Toronto, ON M5J 2H7, steve.dawson@norzinc.com, E-mail: invest@norzinc.com, Website: www.norzinc.com
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!