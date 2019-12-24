Menü Artikel
Nevada Copper Ships First Copper Concentrate from Pumpkin Hollow

06:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

YERINGTON, Dec. 23, 2019 - Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX: NCU) (“Nevada Copper” or the “Company’’) is pleased to announce that it has shipped the first copper concentrate from its Pumpkin Hollow project in Nevada, USA. As previously announced, the Company commenced production at Pumpkin Hollow’s processing plant on December 16, 2019 and expects to complete the ramp-up to full commercial production in H1, 2020.

Matt Gili, Chief Executive Officer of Nevada Copper, stated “Our first shipment of copper concentrate has left Pumpkin Hollow, representing another important milestone as we look forward to continuing our ramp-up to full commercial production in 2020.

Nevada Copper will continue to provide further operational updates as appropriate in the coming weeks.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper (TSX: NCU) is a copper producer and owner of the Pumpkin Hollow copper project. Located in Nevada, USA, Pumpkin Hollow has substantial reserves and resources including copper, gold and silver. Its two fully permitted projects include the high-grade underground mine and a large-scale open pit project which is advancing towards feasibility status.

Additional Information

For further information please visit the Nevada Copper corporate website
(www.nevadacopper.com).

Nevada Copper Corp.

Matthew Gili, President and CEO
For further information call:

Rich Matthews,
VP Investor Relations
Phone: 604-355-7179
Toll free: 1-877-648-8266
Email: rmatthews@nevadacopper.com

We seek safe harbour.

Three photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/163493a1-508b-4698-a712-8cb3270f1808

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/628fbd9b-431f-45d2-942d-7de5040fee0c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3c24dd98-e285-4a1b-94c9-4ff97abcfce0


