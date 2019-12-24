Closing of Additional Tranche of Financing Offering

Montreal, December 24, 2019 - St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CNSX:SX.CN) (OTC:SXOOF) (FSE:85G1) would like to disclose that it has closed a third tranche of 3,000,000 units and 50,000 "flow-through" units at a price of $0.10 per unit of its non-brokered private placement, for aggregate gross proceeds of $305,000.

The company expect to close the remainder of its placement on or around December 30th.

All securities issued pursuant to this tranche of the Offering are subject to the applicable statutory hold period ending April 23, 2020. The Offering is subject to the approval of the CSE.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Vilhjalmur T. Vilhjalmsson"

VILHJALMUR THOR VILHJALMSSON

President & CEO

About St-Georges

St-Georges is developing new technologies to solve the some of the most common environmental problems in the mining industry. The Company controls directly or indirectly, through rights of first refusal, all of the active mineral tenures in Iceland. It also explores for nickel on the Julie Nickel Project & for industrial minerals on Quebec's North Shore and for lithium and rare metals in Northern Quebec and in the Abitibi region. Headquartered in Montreal, St-Georges' stock is listed on the CSE under the symbol SX, on the US OTC under the Symbol SXOOF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 85G1

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.