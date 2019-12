ZeU to Start Trading on CSE

Montreal, December 24, 2019 - St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CNSX:SX.CN) (OTC:SXOOF) (FSE:85G1) is very pleased to announce that St-Georges has completed the spin-out of the common shares of ZeU Crypto Networks Inc., " ZeU ", pursuant to a plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act.

The Corporation retains 8,750,175 common shares of ZeU.

ZeU has been conditionally approved to list on the Canadian Securities Exchange and has satisfied the requirements for listing on the CSE, which is expected to occur on December 30, 2019.

The ZeU Shares will trade under stock symbol "ZEU"

CUSIP number is 98954K105

ISIN number is CA98954K1057

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Frank Dumas"

FRANK DUMAS

PRESIDENT & CEO, ZEU CRYPTO NETWORKS.

DIRECTOR & COO, ST-GEORGES ECO-MINING

