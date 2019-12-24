Santa Fe Gold Appoints Daniel E. Gorski, Geologist / Technical Advisor for Exploration, Development and Mining for Santa Fe Gold, To Its Board of Directors

ALBUQUERQUE, Dec. 24, 2019 - Santa Fe Gold Corp., (SFEG) OTC, a U.S. based mining company that currently ranks 9th out of the top ten US based mid-tier and junior precious metals companies (as cited by prestigious mining industry trade journal, The Northern Miner), with 148 mining claims covering 42 mine sites is pleased to announce with immediate effect, the appointment to its Board of Directors of Santa Fe Gold, its Geologist / Technical Advisor for Exploration, Development and Mining, Daniel E. Gorski.



Mr. Gorski has served as geologist / technical advisor to Santa Fe Gold, since November 2018, and currently also serves as President and CEO of Texas Minerals Resources Corporation, TMRC.

Daniel Gorski was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Texas Minerals Resources Corporation (TMRC) in July 2012 and has served as a director of the Company since January 2007.

Chairman Brian Adair Comments

We are very pleased to add such an experienced mining professional to the board of Santa Fe Gold.

Dan has done tremendous job, along with our dedicated mining team in bringing the Jim Crow mine into production in just five months from startup of operations and overseeing the development of the Jim Crow from its initial ramp up over the past six months.

We look forward to relying upon his valuable expertise and experience as we implement our business plan.

Technical Advisor Dan Gorski Adds

I very much appreciate being appointed to the Board of Directors of Santa Fe Gold and look forward to contributing all I can to moving the company forward and executing on the company’s very ambitious mining plan. Santa Fe Gold is a particularly unique opportunity and I am very pleased to be part of it.

About Santa Fe Gold

We are a mining company engaged in the business of acquisitions and intended development of and production from mining and mineral properties.

This release may contain certain “forward-looking” statements, which represent the Company’s expectations or beliefs, including but not limited to, statements concerning the company’s planned operations, financial condition, ability to obtain capital, and growth and acquisition strategies.

Additionally, in order to implement and expand the business strategy of the Company as reflected in this press release, the Company may be required to obtain additional capital to continue operations. There can be no assurance that the Company will be successful in obtaining required capital to execute and further our business plan and strategy outside of our available funding sources.

For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the siliceous vein material going, words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intent,” “intends,” “could,” “should,” “estimate,” “might,” “plan,” “predict,” “strategy” or “continue” or the negative or other variations thereof or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All ore shipments are subject to final ore quality approval and acceptance by smelters.

This information may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements.

For siliceous vein material information, investors should review the SEC filings on our website.

Please visit www.santafegoldcorp.com.

Contact

Frank Mueller, CFO

505-255-4852

info@santafegoldcorp.com