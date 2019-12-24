Goldsource Announces Grant of Stock Options

Vancouver, December 24, 2019 - Goldsource Mines Inc. (TSXV: GXS) (OTCQB: GXSFF) (FSE: G5M) ("Goldsource" or the "Company") announces the grant of stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants exercisable for 4,000,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.06 per share for a five year term expiring December 23, 2024. A 12-month vesting schedule will apply to stock options exercisable for 150,000 common shares pursuant to which 25% of the options shall vest on March 23, 2020 and a further 25% shall vest every 3 months thereafter until fully vested.

ABOUT GOLDSOURCE MINES INC.

Goldsource Mines Inc. (www.goldsourcemines.com) is a Canadian resource company working aggressively to develop its advanced-stage, 100%-owned Eagle Mountain saprolite and hard-rock gold project in Guyana, South America. From 2016 to 2017, through a gravity pilot plant initiative, the Company completed testing on gravity-only gold production and both dry and wet mining open-pit techniques. Goldsource is now focused on delivering feasibility studies to achieve large-scale gold production at Eagle Mountain. Goldsource is led by an experienced management team, proven in making exploration discoveries and in project construction.

