Newmont Goldcorp Corporation Files Early Warning Report

DENVER, Dec. 24, 2019 - Newmont Goldcorp Corp. ("Newmont Goldcorp") announced today that on December 18, 2019, Goldcorp Inc. ("Goldcorp"), its wholly-owned subsidiary, disposed of 3,478,261 common shares (each, a "Common Share") and 3,478,261 common share purchase warrants (each, a "Warrant") of Origin Gold Corporation ("Origin") for aggregate consideration of $177,391.31 (the "Disposition"). The Disposition occurred on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Prior to the Disposition, Goldcorp beneficially owned or exercised control or direction over 3,478,261 Common Shares and 3,478,261 Warrants, representing approximately 6.7% of issued and outstanding Commons Shares or approximately 12.6% of issued and outstanding Common Shares (assuming exercise of the Warrants held by Goldcorp). Following the completion of the Disposition, Goldcorp will own, and Newmont Goldcorp will beneficially own, no Common Shares and no Warrants.

The Common Shares and Warrants were held by Goldcorp and were disposed of for investment purposes. Newmont Goldcorp may, based on its future evaluation of Origin, market conditions and other circumstances, increase its shareholdings as circumstances require through market transactions, private agreements, or otherwise.

Newmont Goldcorp's address is 6363 South Fiddler's Green Circle, Suite 800, Greenwood Village, CO, 80111. Origin is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("OIC") and its address is 1801 Avenue McGill College, Bureau 950, Montréal, Québec, H3A 2N4. A copy of the early warning report filed by Newmont Goldcorp in connection with the Disposition is available on Origin's SEDAR profile.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical proficiency. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

SOURCE Newmont Goldcorp Corp.