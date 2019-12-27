Mundoro Announces Closing of Private Placement

Vancouver, December 27, 2019 - Mundoro Capital Inc. (TSXV: MUN) (www.mundoro.com) ("Mundoro" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has closed an over-subscribed non-brokered private placement financing raising $1,530,968 by the issuance of 11,340,502 units ("Units") at $0.135 per unit, subject to TSX approval. Each Unit consisted of one common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant. Each whole share purchase warrant ("Warrant") is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.20 per share for a period of 2 years following the closing of the offering.

All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a restricted resale period under Canadian securities law until April 28, 2020. The Company will pay a finder's fee of 6% cash for a total fee of $37,430, in respect of subscriptions from investors introduced by this finder.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for the exploration of its non-partnered properties in Serbia and Bulgaria, its non-partnered generative programs for new areas of exploration as well as general corporate purposes.

About Mundoro Capital Inc.

Mundoro is a Canadian mineral exploration and development public company focused on building value for its shareholders through directly investing in mineral projects that have the ability to generate future returns for shareholders. The Company holds a diverse portfolio of projects in Serbia and Bulgaria as well as an investment in a producing gold mine in Bulgaria. There are eight licenses in Serbia, of which one is optioned to JOGMEC, indirect interests in two licenses are optioned to Freeport-McMoRan Exploration Corporation, four licenses are optioned to Vale and one license, Zeleznik, is available for third parties to option. In Bulgaria, Mundoro has formed a Generative Alliance with JOGMEC. Mundoro's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "MUN".

For further information please contact:

Teo Dechev, CEO, President and Director of Mundoro Capital Inc. at +1-604-669-8055

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This News Release contains forward-looking information and statements ("forward-looking statements") under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included or incorporated by reference in this News Release are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the completion of the private placement, completion of exploration work on projects and licenses and results of that exploration work, the prospect of one or more additional joint ventures and other statements regarding activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates may occur in the future. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "promising", "encouraging" or "continue" or similar words or the negative thereof. The material assumptions that were applied in making the forward-looking statements in this News Release include expectations as to the Company's future strategy and business plan and execution of the Company's existing plans. There can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which these forward-looking statements are based will occur. We caution readers of this News Release not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this News Release, which are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include general economic and market conditions, changes in law, regulatory processes, the status of Mundoro's assets and financial condition, actions of competitors and the ability to implement business strategies and pursue business opportunities. The forward-looking statements contained in this News Release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this News Release are made as of the date of this News Release and Mundoro undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Shareholders are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and for a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators available on www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

These securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from registration is available. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in this private placement within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined under Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51080