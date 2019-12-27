Southstone Q1 2020 Operational Update

VANCOUVER, Dec. 27, 2019 - Southstone Minerals Ltd. (“Southstone” or the “Company”) (TSX.V – SML) is pleased to announce the below Q1 Operational update.

OPERATIONAL UPDATE Q1 2020

Management is pleased to provide a production and operational update for the period of 1 September 2019 to 30 November 2019 (Q1 2020) on its project portfolio located in South Africa and Liberia.

DIAMOND PRODUCTION

Oena Diamond Mine, Republic of South Africa

Southstone continues to focus and prioritize its efforts on improving and increasing production at the Oena Diamond Mine. There are currently two mining contractors on site using eight pan plants to process both run of mine (“ROM”) and pan tailings and bantam material (“Tailings”) and one Bourevestnik (“BVX”) unit used for diamond recovery. During the production period, 8 August to 27 November 2019, a total of 344,480 tons of both ROM and Tailings were processed by both contractors.

A total of 1,085.20 carats (418 diamonds) were produced and sold with an average price of US$1,844 per carat. Southstone is very pleased with the performance of the mining contractors on site who have continually increased and improved diamond production at Oena.

Mining and Processing Contractor – Bluedust 7 Proprietary Limited (“Bluedust”)

Bluedust continues mining in the “Sandberg Block” with five plants currently in operation. A total of 319 stones totaling 830 carats were produced and sold with an average price of US$2,006.45 per carat.

Bluedust Tonnes Carats Produced Number of Stones Grade carats / 100 tons ROM 167,220 830 319 0.50

This includes the following six special stones:

Carats US$/carat Carats US$/carat 35.00 15,285.71 14.640 4,099.52 9.29 5,549.41 6.170 3,721.00 11.46 5,090.40 5.680 3,700.00

Number of Employees: 42

Health and Safety: No accidents or incidents were recorded

African Star Minerals and Oryx Joint Venture (ASM Oryx JV)

The ASM Oryx JV continued with mining in the “Oena Block” and processing with three pan plants. A total of 84 diamonds totaling 224.51 carats were produced and sold with an average price of US$1,409 per carat.

ASM Oryx JV Tonnes Carats Produced Number of Stones Grade carats / 100 tons ROM 174,480 254.90 98 0.14 Tailings 2,780 0.6 1 0.02

This includes the following six special stones:

Carats US$/carat Carats US$/carat 8.180 3,464.84 7.010 2,605.99 10.63 3,066.79 14.510 2,520.47 9.920 2,641.13 5.290 2,520.00

Number of Employees: 24

Health and Safety: No accidents or incidents were recorded

Total Combined Production for Bluedust and the ASM Oryx JV

Total Combined Production Tonnes Carats Produced Number of Stones Grade carats / 100 tonne ROM and Tailings 344,480 1,085.20 418 0.31

COAL – METALLURGICAL AND MINING PROJECTS

Kwena Group, Republic of South Africa

Three months ROM and discard throughput for the three Exxaro Coal Central Proprietary Limited (ECC) operations were below budget due to the DCMW plant upgrade:

Actual (tonnes) Budget (tonnes) Variance (tonnes) Dorstfontein Coal Mine East (DCME) 723 955 686 028 37 927 Dorstfontein Coal Mine West (DCMW) 439 292 320 651 118 641 Forzando Coal Mine (FZN) 1 009 975 1 035 422 (25 447 )

Number of full-time employees: 231

Number of part time employees: 23

Health and Safety: No reportable incidents recorded for the three Kwena Group operations during Q1 2020.

DIAMOND EXPLORATION

MANO RIVER PROJECT, Republic of Liberia

The Company has requested and received preliminary approval to add gold mineral exploration to its existing Mineral Exploration License MEL7003018. The exploration program is presently being amended to include gold exploration.

