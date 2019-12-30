Noble Shareholders Approve the Arrangement with Canada Nickel

December 30, 2019 - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSXV:NOB) (OTC:NLPXF) (FSE:NB7) ("Noble" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its Special Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on December 27, 2019. At the Meeting, 99.99% of voting shareholders approved a special resolution (the "Arrangement Resolution") authorizing an arrangement (the "Arrangement") under section 182 of the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) involving the Company and Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel"). Pursuant to that arrangement, the Company will reorganize its share capital, with current common shares being exchanged for new common shares and a pro rata portion of approximately 10,000,000 common shares of Canada Nickel (distributed among the common shareholders of the Company).

The completion of the Arrangement is subject to court approval and final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company will provide further announcements regarding the timing of completion of the Arrangement, as well as related conditions, when they have been determined.

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company which, in addition to its shareholdings in in Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. and MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario, holds in excess of 78,000 hectares of mineral rights in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81. Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. More detailed information is available on the website at www.noblemineralexploration.com.

Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB".

