Gold X Mining Corp. Provides Update on its Exercise of its Option to Purchase 100% Ownership of its Flagship Toroparu Asset

DENVER and VANCOUVER, Dec. 30, 2019 - Gold X Mining Corp. (TSX-V: GLDX, OTCQX: SSPXD) (“Gold X” or the “Company”) announces that the Company currently has in escrow US$20 million from the debenture offering announced on December 4, 2019, which funds are to be used to exercise the Company's option to purchase the Toroparu property (the "Option"). The funds will be released from escrow upon satisfaction of all required closing conditions.



The Company and Mr. Alfro Alphonso (“Mr. Alphonso”) have mutually agreed to a closing date of January 30, 2020 for the exercise of the Option which will result in Gold X owning 100% of its flagship Toroparu asset.

Mr. Munson noted: “Reaching this significant milestone with the continuing support of our key financial partners reflects the strength of their collective view that this significant gold resource is poised to move toward development and construction. Gold X was Wheaton’s first early deposit transaction with a junior when the initial streaming contract was signed in 2013 and they have remained a strong and valuable partner since then. Frank Guistra and the Fiore Group first invested in 2015 and then the third member of the financial partnership team, Gran Colombia Gold, joined in 2018. Now with the recent addition of the Lithium X team of Paul Matysek, Brian Paes-Braga and Bassam Moubarak, Gold X has all the elements in place to make significant strides forward in 2020 and beyond.”

About Gold X Mining Corp. Ltd.

Gold X Mining Corp., formerly known as Sandspring Resources Ltd., is a Canadian junior mining company currently moving toward a feasibility study for the Toroparu Project in Guyana, South America with 7.4 million ounces of gold in the Measured and Indicated categories. A Preliminary Economic Assessment study (Preliminary Economic Assessment Report, Toroparu Gold Project, Upper Puruni River Area, Guyana, dated July 18, 2019 completed by SRK Consulting (U.S.), Inc.,) (the “PEA”) is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company’s website (www.goldxmining.com). Gold X also holds a 100% interest in the Chicharrón Project located in the Segovia-Remedios mining district, Antioquia, Colombia. Additional information is available at www.goldxmining.com or by email at info@goldxmining.com.

