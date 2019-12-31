/C O R R E C T I O N -- Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions/

In the news release, IIROC Trading Halt - SEK, issued 31-Dec-2019 by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions over CNW, we are advised by the company that the Reason should read "CTO" rather than "At the Request of the Company Pending News" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:
IIROC Trading Halt - SEK
VANCOUVER, Dec. 31, 2019 - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions
Contact For further information about IIROC's trading halt policy, please see Trading Halts & Timely Disclosure (http://www.iiroc.ca/industry/marketmonitoringanalysis/Pages/Trading-Halts-Timely-Disclosure.aspx) at www.iiroc.ca under the Halts & Resumptions tab. Please note that IIROC staff cannot provide any information about a specific halt beyond what is contained in this halt notice. For general information about IIROC, contact IIROC's Complaints & Inquiries team at inquiries@iiroc.ca or 1-877-442-4322 (Option 2). For company-related enquiries, contact the company directly.
