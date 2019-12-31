/C O R R E C T I O N -- Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions/

In the news release, IIROC Trading Halt - SEK, issued 31-Dec-2019 by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions over CNW, we are advised by the company that the Reason should read "CTO" rather than "At the Request of the Company Pending News" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

VANCOUVER, Dec. 31, 2019 - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Secova Metals Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: SEK (All Issues)

Reason: CTO

Halt Time (ET): 8:05 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

