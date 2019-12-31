MONTREAL, Dec. 31, 2019 - Tamino Minerals Inc., a mineral exploration and development company, (“Tamino” or the “Company”) (OTC Markets: TINO), www.taminominerals.ca, is pleased to update shareholders that we are proceeding with the Exploration of our Mining Projects.



Our plans to expand into Canada during 2020 remain intact. We are not deviating as our presence remains solid in Canadian Territory within the Provinces of Quebec and Ontario. Our plans to build a Geologic Information System -GIS- that will include the most prolific regions within both Provinces are on implementation stage.

“This Project is consistent with Tamino’s strategy, to secure high-grade gold projects with significant upside potential and located in favorable mining jurisdictions” stated Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President and CEO for Tamino Minerals Inc.

Our plans are currently to continue to invest on Exploration as our largest shareholders do believe that gold is going to increase in value substantially in the next few weeks. The ease in Monetary Policy by the Federal Reserve and the fact that several countries are moving into De-Dollarization will inevitably be a reason to observe an increase in price.

“Uncertainties related to US-China trade and Brexit peaked in 2019, we believe Geopolitical and Macroeconomic risks will remain elevated next year,” our President & CEO said. “The ongoing theme of de-dollarization should see investor appetite for gold remain strong.”

We must emphasize that our investors are very satisfied with the fact that we haven’t issued a single share, we maintain the same share structure and the same float of 149,811,161 Common Shares.

Tamino Minerals Inc. is exploring for gold and other mineral deposits within a prolific Gold producing State, Sonora. Under SEC Fair Disclosure Guidelines, persons interested in Tamino Minerals can expect disclosures and updates at OTC Markets, the company’s website, www.TaminoMinerals.ca

