Mesa Exploration Corp. Debt Settlement for Shares, Share Consolidation and Other Relevant Matters

Vancouver, December 31, 2019 - Mesa Exploration Corp. (TSXV: MSA) (the "Company" or "Mesa") announces that, further to the Company's news release dated July 8, 2019, Mesa has completed a debt settlement for shares in the aggregate amount of $476,107.58 in exchange for the issuance of 9,522,151 Common Shares of the Company. The shares issued pursuant to these agreements are subject to a hold period and therefore cannot be traded before March 16, 2020.

Subsequent to the above noted issuance of Common Shares and effective December 27, 2019 the Company has completed a 15:1 share consolidation whereby shareholders will receive one (1) new Common Share for every fifteen (15) old Common Shares they held as of that date. Mesa will not issue any fractional Common Shares as a result of the consolidation. Instead, all fractional shares equal or greater to one-half resulting from the consolidation will be rounded up to the next whole number. Otherwise, the fractional share will be cancelled. After taking effect for the consolidation the Company now has 1,797,116 Common Shares issued and outstanding. A copy of the letter of transmittal will be made available on the Company's website and at www.SEDAR.com

The Company intends to complete the spin out of the Company's mineral assets to a wholly owned subsidiary in the near future and will issue a news release accordingly.

The Company continues to pursue opportunities in other industries and sectors. A change of the Company's name to Mesa Capital Corp., has been deferred at this time.

