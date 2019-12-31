Genius Metals Inc. Completes a Second Tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

MONTREAL, Dec. 31, 2019 - Genius Metals Inc. (CSE: GENI) ("Genius Metals" or the "Corporation") completed the second tranche of a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Private Placement") for gross proceeds of $215,000.

Under the first and second tranches of the Offering, Genius Metals raised aggregate gross proceeds of $775,500.

Under the second tranche of the Offering, Genius Metals issued and sold:

860,000 Flow-Through Share Units (the "Flow-Through Share Units") at a price of $0.25 per Flow-Through Unit, with each such unit being comprised of one "flow-through" Common Share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant entitling the holder of one whole warrant to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.30 for a period of eighteen months.

The net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used principally for exploration campaigns on the Sakami and Iserhoff properties in Quebec.

In connection with the second tranche of the Private Placement, the Corporation paid finder's fees to arm's length third parties in the amount of $6,300.

All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a hold period under applicable securities laws, which will expire four months plus one day from the date of their issuance.

About Genius Metals

Genius Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and, if warranted, development of natural resource properties of merit in Canada.

