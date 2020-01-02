Tajiri to Increase and Extend the Final Tranche of On-Going Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, Jan. 2, 2020 - Tajiri Resources Corp. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: TAJ) is pleased to report that subject to final TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") approval that due to increased market interest it will extend, and increase the third tranche of its non-brokered private placement originally announced December 05th, 2019 by up to CDN$100,000.

The first tranche of the placement saw the Company issue 2,950,000 units for proceeds of CDN$147,500. The second tranche of the placement saw the Company issuing 3,640,000 units for proceeds of CDN$182,000. Each unit was priced at $0.05 per, and consisted of one common share, and one half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the purchaser to acquire an additional common share in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.20 for a period of 24 months from the closing date. Terms will remain the same for this third and final tranche.

Funds will be used to finance on-going project maintenance costs, evaluation of potential acquisitions, and general working capital. The Company will provide an update on closing of the third and final tranche of the placement as details become available.

