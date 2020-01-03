SSR Mining Secures C$2.1 Million Gain from Exercise of SilverCrest Equity Participation Right

VANCOUVER, Jan. 3, 2020 - SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) ("SSR Mining") is pleased to announce that it has elected to exercise its equity participation right pursuant to its agreement with SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSX:SIL) (NYSE American: SILV) ("SilverCrest") dated November 28, 2018 to purchase on a private placement basis 1,819,074 common shares of SilverCrest at the same price per share as the bought deal public offering announced by SilverCrest on December 3, 2019 (the "Private Placement"). The additional shares will be acquired at a price of C$7.28 per common share for total consideration of C$13.2 million.

In conjunction with the Private Placement, we have entered into a transaction with a third party to divest of the 1,819,074 SilverCrest common shares to be acquired pursuant to the Private Placement at a price of C$8.45 per common share for a pre-tax gain of approximately C$2.1 million. Following the disposition, we will own 9,000,645 common shares in SilverCrest.

Paul Benson, President and CEO of SSR Mining said, "This transaction presents an attractive outcome for both companies, it delivers SSR Mining shareholders an immediate financial gain while providing SilverCrest additional capital for the continued exploration and development of the Las Chispas project."

Closing of the Private Placement is expected to occur on or about January 10, 2020 and is subject to the receipt by SilverCrest of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with three operations, including the Marigold gold mine in Nevada, U.S., the Seabee Gold Operation in Saskatchewan, Canada and Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina. We also have two feasibility stage projects and a portfolio of exploration properties in North and South America. We are committed to delivering safe production through relentless emphasis on Operational Excellence. We are also focused on growing production and Mineral Reserves through the exploration and acquisition of assets for accretive growth, while maintaining financial strength.

For further information contact:

W. John DeCooman, Jr.

Senior Vice President, Business Development and Strategy

SSR Mining Inc.

Vancouver, BC

Toll free: +1 (888) 338-0046

All others: +1 (604) 689-3846

E-Mail: invest@ssrmining.com

To receive SSR Mining's news releases by e-mail, please register using the SSR Mining website at www.ssrmining.com.

