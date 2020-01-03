GGL Issues Shares Under Terms of Shares for Services Agreement

VANCOUVER, January 3, 2020 - W. Douglas Eaton , Chief Executive Officer of GGL Resources Corp. (TSXV:GGL)(OTC:GGLXF) ("GGL") announces that the Company has issued 502,273 common shares in its capital stock to Dave Kelsch Consulting Ltd. ("DKCL") in exchange for $38,062.50 in services rendered by DKCL to the Company for the six months ended November 30, 2019. The shares carry a hold period of four months, until May 4, 2020.
As previously announced (News release, June 5, 2019), the Company entered into a shares for services agreement with DKCL, dated June 1, 2019, for a term of 12 months. Under this contract, DKCL provided geological and other consulting services to GGL.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"W. Douglas Eaton"
W. Douglas Eaton Chief Executive Officer and Director
For further information concerning GGL Resources Corp. or its various exploration projects please visit our website at www.gglresourcescorp.com or contact:
Investor Inquiries
Richard Drechsler Corporate Communications Tel: (604)687-2522, extension 262 NA Toll-Free: (888) 688-2522 r.drechsler@gglresourcescorp.com
Corporate Information
Linda Knight Corporate Secretary Tel: (604)688-0546 info@gglresourcescorp.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.
