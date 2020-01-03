Constantine Announces Management Transitions to HighGold

Vancouver, January 3, 2020 - Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CEM) (OTCQX: CNSNF) ("Constantine" or the "Company") announces the resignations of the following officers of the Company, effective as of December 31, 2019.

In June 2019, Constantine announced the spinout of its gold assets to a new company that was being created to unlock and distribute the value of Constantine's gold assets to its shareholders. Each Constantine shareholder of record on July 31, 2019 received one new company share of HighGold Mining Inc. ("HighGold") for every three shares of Constantine held. The spinout was completed under a plan of arrangement on August 1, 2019 and HighGold was listed and financed on the TSX Venture Exchange in September 2019 under the symbol HIGH.

The Company's Information Circular published last June disclosed that some of Constantine's management team would transition to the new company by the end of 2019. Mr. Darwin Green, Vice-President Exploration, and Ms. Naomi Nemeth, Vice-President Investor Relations, have now assumed full-time executive positions at HighGold as President & CEO and Vice-President Investor Relations, respectively. The Company gratefully acknowledges and thanks them both for their valuable contributions to Constantine over the term of their employment, including the transition period of the past five months, and wishes them every success in the growth and development of HighGold.

About HighGold

HighGold is currently a well-financed mineral exploration company with approximately $14M in working capital, focused on premier high-grade gold projects located in North America. HighGold's flagship asset is the high-grade Johnson Tract Gold (Zn-Cu) Project located in south-central Alaska, USA. The spinout included HighGold's flagship asset, the high-grade Johnson Tract Gold (Zn-Cu) Project located in south-central Alaska, USA, and a portfolio of quality gold projects in the greater Timmins gold camp, Ontario, Canada, namely the Munro-Croesus Gold property, renowned for its high-grade mineralization, and the large Golden Mile and Golden Perimeter properties. HighGold's management is committed to creating shareholder value through the discovery process, careful stewardship of capital, and environmentally/socially responsible mineral exploration.

About Constantine

Constantine is a mineral exploration company led by an experienced and proven technical team with a ‎focus on premier North American mining environments. The Company's flagship asset is the Palmer ‎Project, a high-grade volcanogenic massive sulphide-sulphate (VMS) project being advanced as a joint ‎venture between Constantine (51%) and Dowa Metals & Mining Co., Ltd. (49%), with Constantine as ‎operator. Management is committed to providing shareholder value through discovery, meaningful ‎community engagement, environmental stewardship, and responsible mineral exploration and ‎development activities that support local jobs and businesses.‎

