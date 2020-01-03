Laramide Resources Announces Private Placement

Toronto, January 3, 2020 - Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) ("Laramide" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 15,000,000 units (the "Units") of the Company at a price of C$0.20 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$3,000,000.

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Common Share at a price of $0.30 per Common Share for a period of 36 months from the date of closing of the Offering. If at any time after the date that is four months and one day following the closing of the Offering, the Common Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange at a volume weighted average trading price of $0.60 or greater per Common Share for a period of 20 consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by giving notice to the holders thereof, and in such case the Warrants will expire on the 30th day after the date on which such notice is given by the Company.

The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about January 30, 2020 and is subject to the completion of formal documentation and receipt of regulatory approval, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The Units will be offered on a private placement basis and will be subject to a four-month hold period. The Company may pay finders fees in certain cases.

Certain officers, directors and/or insiders of the Company (the "Related Parties") may participate in the Offering, whose participation would constitute a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Such related party transactions shall be conditional upon being exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101.

To learn more about Laramide, please visit the Company's website at www.laramide.com.

For further information contact:

Marc Henderson, President and Chief Executive Officer

Toronto, Canada +1 (416) 599 7363

About Laramide Resources:

Laramide is a Canadian-based company with diversified uranium assets strategically positioned in the United States and Australia that have been chosen for their low-cost production potential. Laramide's recently acquired Church Rock and Crownpoint properties form a leading In-Situ Recovery (ISR) division that benefits from significant mineral resources and near-term development potential. Additional U.S. assets include La Jara Mesa in Grants, New Mexico, and La Sal in the Lisbon Valley district of Utah. The Company's Australian advanced stage Westmoreland is one of the largest uranium projects currently held by a junior mining company. Laramide is listed on the TSX: LAM and ASX: LAM.

Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future production, reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. These include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, investors are encouraged to review the Company's public filings at www.sedar.com. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51154