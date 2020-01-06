Euro Sun Appoints Samuel Rasmussen as Chief Operating Officer for Rovina Valley

TORONTO, Jan. 06, 2020 - Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSX: ESM) (“Euro Sun” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Samuel Rasmussen as chief operating officer for its Rovina Valley project in Romania. In connection with the appointment Mr. Rasmussen has been granted 1,000,000 Euro Sun stock options. The options vest equally over four quarters, have an exercise price of $0.30 and expire five years from the date of grant.



Since graduating from the Colorado School of Mines, Mr. Rasmussen has accumulated over 25 years of experience in building and operating large tonnage mines for international miners such as Glencore, Lundin Mining, Freeport McMoRan and Anglo American.

As CEO of the Kamoto Copper mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Sam was responsible for all site operations, and completion of construction of a 300,000 tonnes per annum copper cathode facility and 40,000 tonnes per annum cobalt hydroxide facility.

As general manager, operations, for Freeport McMoRan Copper and Gold Tenke Fungurume operations, he was responsible for the management of the feasibility study, engineering, EPCM contractor and greenfield construction of this $1.8 billion project in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The mine is a large-scale copper cathode and cobalt hydroxide producer.

Scott Moore, President and CEO of Euro Sun stated; “Sam is an outstanding mining professional with deep experience in engineering, constructing and operating large scale bulk mining projects and will be an outstanding leader as we move through the development phase and into the construction of the mine.”

About Euro Sun Mining Inc.

Euro Sun is a Toronto Stock Exchange listed mining company focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned Rovina Valley Gold and Copper Project located in west-central Romania. The property hosts 10.11 million gold equivalent ounces (7.05 million ounces of gold grading 0.55 g/t and 1,390 million pounds of copper grading 0.16%*).

