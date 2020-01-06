Camino's Geological Mapping at Chapitos Defines Mineralized Structural Corridor at the Atajo Zone and Director Update

Edmonton, January 6, 2020 - Camino Minerals Corp. (TSXV: COR) (OTCQB: CAMZF) (WKN: A116E1) ("Camino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results and preliminary interpretation of the geological mapping survey conducted at the Atajo zone on its 22,000-hectare Chapitos copper-gold project, near Chala, Southern Peru.

The detailed geological mapping has identified a north-south oriented structural corridor that is up to 150 metres wide, 450 metres long, and is comprised of a series of steeply dipping normal faults and associated pervasive fracture network (Figure 1). The bounding fault structures juxtapose copper mineralized and altered porphyritic andesites and breccias against unaltered, bedded volcaniclastics. The mineralization is typically fracture and fault controlled and in places the mineralizing fluids have also exploited the shallow north-dipping bedding to form stratigraphically controlled mantos.

CEO John Williamson commented, "Completion of the mapping project has provided a strong understanding of the controls on mineralization and a foundation to build from in our ongoing interpretation of this large mineralized zone, enabling much improved delineation of drill targeting".

The geological mapping was completed at the Atajo zone with the goals of; 1) improving our understanding of the geology beyond the regional scale government data, 2) identifying the controls on mineralization, and 3) providing a strong foundation for ongoing interpretation of structural, geochemical, and lithological data, all of which is critically important for delineating future drill targets. The mapping has already been utilized to enable the updating of the Atajo DIA permit and associated drill pad repositioning (see Nov 4 news release).

Additionally, during the mapping program follow-up work was conducted on a number of soil and rock anomalies in the surrounding Atajo region. Positive visual results from limited outcrops in these anomalous areas warranted further work and have resulted in an ongoing trenching and bedrock sampling program. Results will be released and disseminate as they are received from the laboratory and interpreted.

Figure 1 - Geological map draped on drone imagery that spans a portion of the Atajo Zone. The image illustrates the north-south oriented structural corridor, associated alteration, and select mineralization samples. A schematic lower cross section explains the relationship of the faults to mineralization and manto development. *Chip samples were collected and analysed in July 2016 by ALS Chemex at its facilities in Lima, Peru.





All samples were submitted for preparation and analysis by ALS Chemex at its facilities in Lima, Peru. All samples were analyzed using multi-digestion with ICP finish and select samples were analyzed for gold using fire assay with AA finish. Samples over 1% copper were reanalyzed using four acid digestion with an ore grade ICP finish. Mineralized samples were analyzed for acid soluble copper by being agitated at room temperature in a 5% sulphuric acid solution with the copper content measured by AA. One in 20 samples was blank, one in 20 was a standard sample, and one in 20 samples had a sample cut from assay rejects assayed as a field duplicate at ALS Chemex in Lima, Peru.

Board of Directors

Camino announces the appointment of Ewan Webster, Ph.D., P.Geo, as a Director of the Company. Dr. Webster is an exploration geologist with comprehensive field experience in North and South America and a strong technical and academic background. He is a registered professional geologist with Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia (EGBC), holds a First-Class Honours degree in geology from the University of Glasgow, Scotland and a Ph.D. from the University of Calgary, Canada. His research focused on unraveling aspects of the structure, stratigraphy, tectonics, and metamorphism of southeastern British Columbia, to establish a sound geological framework in which to place the region's abundant and diverse mineral deposits.

In addition, the Company announces the resignation of Mr. Olav Langelaar from the Board. Mr. Langelaar has been a Director with Camino since March 2017. The Camino team would like to extend a sincere thank you to Olav for his hard work as a Director of the Company and wish him all the best with his future endeavors.

