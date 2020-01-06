Getchell Gold Corp. Increases Size of Private Placement

Toronto, January 6, 2020 - Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) ("Getchell " or the "Company") announces it has increased the size of its previously announced private placement. Pursuant to the offering, the Company may now issue up to 10,000,000 units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.10 per Unit, with an over-allotment option of up to an additional 6,500,000 Units, for gross proceeds of up to $1,650,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will consist of one common share and one warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share at a price of $0.14 per share for a period of two years from the date of closing. At the Company's option, the exercise of the warrants issued under the private placement can be accelerated if the closing price of the Company's common shares trade above $0.25 for 10 consecutive days. If the Company elects to accelerate the exercise of warrants, the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants after receiving notice from the Company via distribution of a news release. The Company has completed the first tranche of the Offering comprised of 10,008,333 Units for gross proceeds of $1,000,833 (news release dated December 23, 2019). The Company is proceeding with the second tranche of the Offering.

The Company may pay finder's fees in connection with the offering. The use of proceeds of the Offering are unchanged and described in the Company's news releases dated November 5, 2019 and December 23, 2019.

All securities issued pursuant to the private placement are subject to statutory hold periods in accordance with applicable securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent United States registration or an applicable exemption from United States registration requirements.

William Wagener, Chairman & CEO

+1 303 517 8764



