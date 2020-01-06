Blue Star Gold Corp. Announces Management Changes

Vancouver, January 6, 2020 - Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective January 1, 2020, the Company has engaged two new management professionals. Andrea Yuan has been appointed the Interim Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") for an initial term of 4 months, ending April 30, 2020. Ms. Yuan replaces Zara Kanji, who has stepped down as CFO of the Company to focus on her professional business of value-added operational and accounting consulting services for individuals, private and public companies.

Ms. Yuan is a Chartered Professional Accountant in British Columbia and a Certified Public Accountant in New Hampshire. Ms. Yuan obtained her Bachelor of Economics from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics in 1994 and started her career as an internal auditor and then as team head of the internal audit department at the Bank of China's Shanghai Pudong branch in China from 1994 through to 1999. After arriving in Canada in the spring of 1999, she worked in various senior accounting positions. From 2004 to 2011 she worked at Davidson and Company LLP, Chartered Accountants, where she advanced to an audit principal. In November 2011, Ms. Yuan started her own financial and management consulting company, Black Dragon Financial Consulting Services Inc. In addition to her consulting work with Black Dragon Financial Consulting Services Inc., Ms. Yuan has acted as CFO for several public companies listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. Ms. Yuan is fluent in both English and Mandarin (oral and written).

For Blue Star's second management change, Jan Urata is the Company's new Corporate Secretary, taking over from Blue Star's corporate counsel, Mike Stewart.

Ms. Urata is the Founder and President of Take It Public Services Inc. since 2011, a highly motivated legal support service for top tier and junior issuers in a variety of industry sectors. She is well versed in taking corporate entities from initial seed capital stage to publicly listed status. Her services include corporate secretarial to regulatory filings to complex transactions while offering corporate sustainability through cost-effective, efficient and timely services. Her business model focuses on performance, attention to detail and results, ensuring success and quality of work, with over 25 years' experience in the industry. The business grew out of her years of experience as a legal secretary/paralegal in top Vancouver law firms. She is also Corporate Secretary of several TSX Venture Exchange and Canadian Securities Exchange issuers.

Stephen Wilkinson, Blue Star's President and CEO commented, "I thank Zara and Mike for their time with the Blue Star team. Both should be recognized for their contributions - helping the Company through the difficult stages of project acquisition, funding and permitting. We wish them every success and are confident that both will be able to be of great value to their clients."

About Blue Star Gold Corp.

Blue Star is a Vancouver-based gold and silver exploration company focused on exploration and development within Nunavut, Canada. The Company through its subsidiary, Inukshuk Exploration Inc., owns the highly prospective 8,015 ha Hood River gold property located contiguous to the Ulu mining lease. Blue Star has recently exercised its option to acquire the Ulu, an advanced gold and silver project and awaits regulatory approvals for the transmittal of the lease and assignment of the permits and licenses. (see Blue Star's news dated - July 29, 2019)

Blue Star has 129.6 million shares outstanding and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange with the symbol: BAU and on the Frankfurt Exchange with the symbol: 5WP. For information on the Company and its projects, please visit our website: www.bluestargold.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Wilkinson, President and CEO

Telephone: +1 778-379-1433

Email: info@bluestargold.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX-Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND INFORMATION

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding prospective income and revenues, anticipated levels of capital expenditures for fiscal year, expectations of the effect on our financial condition of claims, litigation, environmental costs, contingent liabilities and governmental and regulatory investigations and proceedings, and estimates of mineral resources and reserves on our properties.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: economic and financial conditions, including volatility in interest and exchange rates, commodity and equity prices and the value of financial assets, strategic actions, including acquisitions and dispositions and our success in integrating acquired businesses/our success in integrating the Ulu Gold Property into our operations, developments and changes in laws and regulations, including increased regulation of the mining industry through legislative action and revised rules and standards applied by the regulatory bodies in Nunavut, changes in the price of fuel and other key materials and disruptions in supply chains for these materials, closures or slowdowns and changes in labour costs and labour difficulties, including stoppages affecting either our operations or our suppliers' abilities to deliver goods and services to us, as well as natural events such as severe weather, fires, floods and earthquakes or man-made or other disruptions of our equipment, and inaccuracies in estimates of mineral resources and/or reserves on our mineral properties.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51182