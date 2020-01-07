Guerrero Ventures Announces Continuance Under the Canada Business Corporations Act and the Appointment of a Chief Investment Officer

MONTREAL, Jan. 7, 2020 - Guerrero Ventures Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV: GV) is pleased to provide the following updates on certain corporate matters:

Continuance

The Company announces that it has been continued as a federal corporation subject to the provisions of the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "Continuance"). The Continuance was approved by the shareholders of the Company at the Company's annual and special shareholder meeting held on August 19, 2019. Prior to the Continuance, the Company was subject to the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). As a result of the Continuance, the Company is now a Canadian federal corporation.

Appointment of Chief Investment Officer

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has appointed Joseph de la Plante to the role of Chief Investment Officer, effective January 5, 2020.

About Guerrero Ventures Inc.

Guerrero is a publicly listed company with a focus on acquiring mineral assets that will provide the opportunity to enhance shareholder value. The Company's head office is located at 1275 avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Suite 500, Montréal, Québec H3B 0G4.

