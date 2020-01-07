American Battery Metals Corporation Announces Launch of Leading-Edge Battery Recycling Project; Perfect Complement to the Company's Extraction and Mining Production Divisions

Expects Lithium-Ion Recycling Facility to be Fully Operational in Second Half 2020

INCLINE VILLAGE, January 7, 2020 - American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) (the "Company"), a premier High Technology Lithium-ion Battery Recycling, Extraction, and Resource production company based in Nevada, today announced plans for the immediate launch of its battery recycling plant in Nevada, USA.

"Our scalable commercial lithium-ion battery recycling facility will be fully operational in the second half of 2020. We will have a throughput of approximately 20,000 tons of feedstock per year," stated American Battery Metals Corp. Chief Executive Officer, Doug Cole. He continued, "To put that into context, currently, less than 3% of lithium ion batteries- or approximately 90,000 tons (2018)- are recycled globally. Our facility and process will make American Battery Metals Corp. one of the largest lithium-ion battery recyclers in the world. We will harvest and then redeploy strategic metals like lithium, cobalt, and nickel back into the supply chain at a considerable cost advantage."

American Battery Metal Corporation's battery recycling project is managed by Chief Technical Officer Ryan Melsert, who has been working closely with global chemical giant BASF since the Company received the Greentown Labs/BASF Circularity Challenge award for battery recycling. "The implementation of this lithium-ion battery recycling system is a rare opportunity to simultaneously address three global challenges; the avoidance of dramatic quantities of hazardous waste from entering our landfills, the reintroduction of domestically sourced low-cost critical elements back into the battery manufacturing supply chain, and the ability to produce these battery grade minerals with a substantially lower environmental footprint than from virgin feedstocks," Melsert said. "This ABMC recycling process is designed to recycle not only end-of-life battery packs, but also material waste from every step of the manufacturing process. Instead of attempting to fit these battery materials into existing metal recycling facilities, we've developed a first of-kind processing process designed specifically for these battery materials and for the production of battery grade feedstocks."

"The need for U.S.-domestic sources of critical battery metals is a matter of national security," said American Battery Metals Corp. Head of Business Development and Government Affairs, Doug Nickle. "Our battery recycling vertical is a perfect complement to our extraction and mining divisions; we'll ethically source virgin materials from our sustainable mining projects simultaneously to our recycling of each of the metals already contained in scrap and end of life batteries."

Through its extraction, mining, and battery recycling divisions, American Battery Metals Corp. will bring a truly closed-loop set of solutions for multiple battery metal supply chains through environmentally-friendly processes that also create a significant profit center for the company and its shareholders.

