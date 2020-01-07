Ridgestone Mining Appoints Richard Savage to the Advisory Board

Vancouver, January 7, 2020 - Ridgestone Mining Inc. (TSXV: RMI) (OTCQB: RIGMF) ("Ridgestone Mining") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Richard Savage to the Company's Advisory Board.

Mr. Savage began his career as an Investment Advisor at Yorkton Securities (subsequently Richardson GMP) in 1988 and remained there for 28 years. During it's time, Yorkton Securities was one of the leading mining and technology investment firms in Canada and Mr. Savage was consistently one of the firm's top producing wealth advisors. Throughout his career he served and managed a diverse client base of over 2000 accounts and was responsible for raising funds for Initial Public Offerings, Private Placements and Capital Pool Companies.

Mr. Savage is a philanthropist and believes in giving back to the community. He served on The Macquarie Group Foundation's Board of Directors from 2009 to 2012 and was a former Director of Artists for Kids, which provides art education for the children of British Columbia, for over 20 years. In addition, he has served as Vice Chairman for the past 10 years of The Gordon and Marion Smith Foundation, which supports and encourages community engagement in the arts.

Jonathan George, Ridgestone's Chief Executive Officer and President, commented: "We are excited and fortunate to welcome Richard to our Advisory Board. His wealth of capital markets experience and more specifically his involvement in financing the mining sector significantly complements the skill set of our existing board and management team members. We look forward to his valuable input and advice in the exciting development of our Rebeico gold-copper project in Mexico."

Richard Savage commented: "I look forward to joining the highly experienced and accomplished Ridgestone mining team and help the company reach its potential. The Rebeico property is located in a prolific mining resource area in Mexico and I will utilize my experience and resource network to help maximize value for Ridgestone's shareholders."

About Ridgestone Mining Inc.

Ridgestone is a TSX Venture Exchange-listed junior mineral exploration company with offices in Taipei and Vancouver, B.C. The Company's focus is on precious metals and copper in Sonora, Mexico, and specifically the Rebeico Gold-Copper project.

