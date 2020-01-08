AbraPlata Announces Participation at the Upcoming Vancouver Resource Investment Conference and Grants Stock Options

Toronto, January 8, 2020 - AbraPlata Resource Corp. (TSXV:ABRA) (OTC:ABBRF) ("AbraPlata" or the "Company") cordially invites you to visit with Company representatives at Booth # 904 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference ("VRIC") to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Sunday, January 19th and Monday, January 20th, 2020. Throughout the conference, AbraPlata will be available for individual meetings and looks forward to updating shareholders and stakeholders on its exciting plans and outlook for 2020. John Miniotis, President and CEO of AbraPlata, will also be making a short presentation at VRIC on Monday, January 20 at 1:30pm PST.

AbraPlata recently completed its merger with Aethon Minerals Inc. ("Aethon"). As part of that transaction, property payments owed to SSR Mining Inc. ("SSRM") were also deferred, with the first payment not due until July 31, 2023. Despite the shares issued to Aethon shareholders and SSRM in relation to the transaction, AbraPlata remains one of the least expensive silver exploration companies traded on Canadian exchanges (based on enterprise value per ounce of silver-equivalent resource). The Company also believes that there is substantial exploration upside on the Diablillos property, as well as its other properties in Argentina and Chile.

Grant of Stock Options

AbraPlata announces that it has granted an aggregate of 10,400,000 incentive stock options ("Options") to purchase common shares to a number of officers, directors, and consultants under the Company's Stock Option Plan. The Options were granted on January 8, 2020, with an exercise price of CAD$0.065 per share. Each Option is exercisable for a period of five years from the date of the grant to purchase one common share. The Options vest over 24 months, with 25% of the options vesting in every six months. The Options were granted as part of the new Company's focus to a model with more emphasis on equity-linked compensation and reduced cash compensation.

About AbraPlata

AbraPlata is focused on exploring and advancing its flagship Diablillos silver-gold property, located in the mining-friendly Salta province in Argentina. AbraPlata also owns the Arcas project in Chile where Rio Tinto has an option to earn up to a 75% interest by funding up to US$25 million in exploration, and has two other highly prospective properties in Argentina. AbraPlata's strategic shareholders include Altius Minerals Corp. and SSR Mining Inc. The Company is listed on the TSX-V under the symbol "ABRA".

For further information please visit the AbraPlata Resource website at www.abraplata.com or contact:

John Miniotis President and Chief Executive Officer AbraPlata Resource Corp. john@abraplata.com Tel: 416-306-8334

