Barrick Announcement of: Preliminary Q4 2019 production results on January 16, 2020 and Q4 2019 results on February 12, 2020

TORONTO, Jan. 09, 2020 - Barrick will release its fourth quarter and year end results to end December 2019 on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a live presentation on the results at 11:00 EST at Barrick’s corporate office in Toronto on that day. The presentation will be linked to a webcast and conference call.

The company will release preliminary production and sales information for Q4 2019 on January 16, 2020.

Release of Q4
preliminary production and
sales information

 January 16, 07:00 EST / 12:00 UTC

Q4 results release

 February 12, 07:00 EST / 12:00 UTC
Toronto results presentation



 February 12, 11:00 EST / 16:00 UTC
Barrick Gold Corp.,
TD Canada Trust Tower
161 Bay Street, Suite 3700, Toronto
Webcast linked to presentation


 February 12, 11:00 EST / 16:00 UTC
http://services.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/barrick/mediaframe/34192/indexr.html
When prompted, enter: First Name, Last Name, Company, Email.

Conference call linked to
presentation
February 12, 11:00 EST / 16:00 UTC
US/Canada (toll-free) 1 800 319 4610
UK (toll-free) 0808 101 2791
International (toll) +1 416 915 3239
The webcast will remain on the website for later viewing and the conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1 855 669 9658 (US and Canada toll-free) and +1 604 674 8052 (international toll),
access code 3969.

If you wish to receive an invitation to the presentation in Toronto, please contact Claudia Pitre or Kathy du Plessis at investor@barrick.com.

The Q4 2019 presentation materials will be available on Barrick’s website at www.barrick.com.

Enquiries:
Analyst, Investor Relations and Corporate Access
Claudia Pitre
+1 416 307-5105
Email: CPitre@barrick.com		 Investor and Media Relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com


