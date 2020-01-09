Giyani Awards Environmental Assessment Work for its K.Hill Manganese Deposit in Botswana to Loci Environmental

OAKVILLE, Jan. 09, 2020 - Giyani Metals Corp. January 9, 2020 (TSXV:EMM) (FRANKFURT:KT9) (WKN:A2DUU8) (“Giyani” or the “Company”) announces the selection of Botswana based Loci Environmental Management and Consulting (“Loci”) to conduct the environmental and social impact assessment (“ESIA”) for its K.Hill manganese deposit in Botswana.

A tendering process began in November 2019 with three service providers invited to bid and was concluded in December 2019. Loci was the winning bidder as it was able to submit a comprehensive proposal that satisfied all the requirements set forth in the Company’s request for proposal (“RFP”) at a competitive price.

Giyani will now move to the contracting phase which will be completed in the next few weeks.

Robin Birchall, CEO of Giyani commented:

“The relationship between Giyani and Loci is not new. We have been working closely with Loci, for the past year, on the environmental management plans (“EMP”) for our three manganese deposits in Botswana: K.Hill, Otse and Lobatse. Loci is an established consulting firm in Botswana with deep knowledge of the local environment in the country as well as the requirements and the process at the Department of Environmental Affairs (“DEA”).

Our experience with Loci thus far has been nothing but positive. We are confident the Loci team have the right expertise to deliver a comprehensive ESIA for our K.Hill deposit which, along with the feasibility study which has recently commenced, will advance K.Hill towards production and provide the platform for Giyani to become a leading producer of battery grade manganese for the electric vehicle market.

Giyani places great importance on the Company’s relationships with our local communities where we operate as well as with the Government of Botswana and all other stakeholders. This ESIA will help further deepen those relationships and show the benefits Giyani can deliver for the people of Botswana.”

Johannes Westra, CEO of Loci commented:

“We are grateful that our proposal was selected for this exciting opportunity. It is our pleasure to work with a foreign investor which upholds the highest standards of good corporate practice such as Giyani. Throughout our previous dealings, Giyani and its management have proven to be very professional and we are confident that we will continue to work together in harmony and undertake an ESIA that meets international standards for the protection of the environment and the neighbouring communities. We at Loci are particularly encouraged to be involved with a project of this nature as the manganese mined will have an important application in the clean energy sector as we strive to move away from non-renewable fuels.”

Giyani also announces the completion of the EMP for its Lobatse manganese deposit in Botswana. Giyani submitted the original Lobatse EMP to the DEA early in 2019 and was subsequently requested to update it with additional information. The updated EMP was submitted on November 26, 2019 and will undergo a review process at the DEA which is expected to be completed in Q1 2020.

About Giyani

Giyani Metals Corp. is a Canadian junior explorer and developer focused on creating shareholder value by accelerating the development of its high-grade manganese project in the Kanye Basin, Botswana, Africa. Additional information and corporate documents may be found on www.sedar.com and on Giyani Metals Corp. website: http://giyanimetals.com/.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Giyani Metals Corp.

Robin Birchall, CEO

Contact:

Giyani Metals Corp.

Robin Birchall

CEO, Director

+44 7711 313019

rbirchall@giyanimetals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.



The securities described herein have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or “U.S. persons,” as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act (“U.S. Persons”), except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company’s securities to, or for the account of benefit of, persons in the United States or U.S. Persons.

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, that address events or developments that Giyani expects to occur, are “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “does not expect”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “does not anticipate”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential”, “scheduled”, “forecast”, “budget” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could”, “should” or “might” occur. Specific forward-looking statements and forward-looking information herein includes statements regarding the size of and completion of the private placement and the intended use of the net proceeds from the financing.

All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of the relevant management as of the date such statements are made and are subject to certain assumptions, important risk factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Giyani’s ability to control or predict. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In the case of Giyani, these facts include their anticipated operations in future periods, planned exploration and development of its properties, and plans related to its business and other matters that may occur in the future. This information relates to analyses and other information that is based on expectations of future performance and planned work programs.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation: inherent exploration hazards and risks; risks related to exploration and development of natural resource properties; uncertainty in Giyani’s ability to obtain funding; commodity price fluctuations; recent market events and conditions; risks related to the uncertainty of mineral resource calculations and the inclusion of inferred mineral resources in economic estimation; risks related to governmental regulations; risks related to obtaining necessary licenses and permits; risks related to their business being subject to environmental laws and regulations; risks related to their mineral properties being subject to prior unregistered agreements, transfers, or claims and other defects in title; risks relating to competition from larger companies with greater financial and technical resources; risks relating to the inability to meet financial obligations under agreements to which they are a party; ability to recruit and retain qualified personnel; and risks related to their directors and officers becoming associated with other natural resource companies which may give rise to conflicts of interests. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect Giyani’s forward-looking information. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking information or statements.

Giyani’s forward-looking information is based on the reasonable beliefs, expectations and opinions of their respective management on the date the statements are made, and Giyani does not assume any obligation to update forward looking information if circumstances or management’s beliefs, expectations or opinions change, except as required by law. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. For a complete discussion with respect to Giyani and risks associated with forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, please refer to Giyani’s financial statements and related MD&A, all of which are filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Giyani Metals Corp.

1155 North Service Road West, Unit 11

Oakville, Ontario L6M 3E3

T: 289-291-4032

www.giyanimetals.com TSX.v-EMM