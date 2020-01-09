VCM Group Pty Ltd. Discusses its Exciting Engagement with American Battery Metals Corporation

INCLINE VILLAGE, January 9, 2020 - Michael Vogel, from VCM Group Pty. Ltd. yesterday discussed its engagement with American Battery Metals Corp. (OTCQB:ABML) (the "Company"), an advanced technology lithium-ion battery recycling and resource production company based in Nevada.

VCM Pty Ltd. is an Engineering, Project Management, Procurement, and Construction company with more than 45 years of industry experience in Development, Construction & Project Management spanning multiple billion dollar projects around the globe. Our teams have worked on and delivered Freeways, Airports, Infrastructure, Highrise Buildings, Marine Projects & Military projects and this project with American Battery Metals Corp. is with our strength to deliver on this Joint Venture operation.

VCMs, Mr. Vogel, said, "We are highly enthusiastic to partner with American Battery Metals Corp. to fast track their leading-edge lithium-ion battery recycling facility in Nevada. This is more than a transactional project for us at VCM; we are especially motivated to advance American Battery Metals Corp.'s sustainable recycling process that will reintroduce critical elements back into the battery manufacturing supply chain and provide an e-waste solution that will keep dramatic quantities of hazardous waste from entering global landfills."

American Battery Metals Corp. CEO, Doug Cole, stated, "VCM is a phenomenal partner for us. Not only is VCM Consulting part of the VCM Group of companies it is uniquely capable of helping us accelerate our Nevada lithium-ion recycling facility, but they are also in this with us for the long run, should we consider building additional plants in the United States and beyond."

The lithium-ion recycling technology complements the company's resource development and extraction divisions, positioning American Battery Metals Corporation as a unique, vertically-integrated solution provider for the battery metals supply chain.

On that basis, VCM Consulting are putting together a specialized team of experts in the disciplines or Engineering, Design and project delivery and management to further increase the already in place team. Our position is to drive this project to set a precedent on the reclamation lithium battery recovery and conjointly with American Battery Metals Corp. to this technology and build others plants throughout the world.

American Battery Metals Corp.

American Battery Metals Corp. (www.batterymetals.com) (OTCQB:ABML) is an advanced technology battery recycling and resource production company based in Nevada, today announced The company is focused on its Railroad Valley battery metal project in Nevada with the goal of becoming a substantial domestic supplier of battery metals to the increasing electric vehicles and battery storage markets in America.

For more information, please visit: www.batterymetals.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the expected project economics for Western Nevada Basin (Railroad Valley), including estimates of life of mine, average production, cash costs, AISC, initial CAPEX, sustaining CAPEX, pre-tax IRR, pre-tax NPV, net cash flows and recovery rates, the impact of self-mining versus contract mining, the timing to obtain necessary permits, the submission of the project for final investment approval and the timing of initial gold production after investment approval and full financing, metallurgy and processing expectations, the mineral resource estimate, expectations regarding the ability to expand the mineral resource through future drilling, ongoing work to be conducted at the Western Nevada Basin (Railroad Valley).

The potential results of such efforts, the potential commissioning of a Pre-Feasibility study and the effects on timing of the project, are "forward-looking statements." Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct.

These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, interpretations or reinterpretations of geologic information, unfavorable exploration results, inability to obtain permits required for future exploration, development or production, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; fluctuating mineral and commodity prices, final investment approval and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all.

Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2018. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.

