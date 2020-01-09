Diamond Fields Announces Change to Financial Year End

Vancouver, January 9, 2020 - Diamond Fields Resources Inc. (TSXV: DFR) ("DFR" or the "Company") announces that it has changed its financial year end from June 30 to December 31 to align reporting with that of its mining sector peers and its Madagascan subsidiary. The Company's transition year will be the six months ended December 31, 2019.
Further information pertaining to the change is available from SEDAR.
DFR is a TSX Venture Exchange listed exploration and mine development company with assets in Madagascar and Namibia. In Madagascar, DFR is developing the Beravina Project in cooperation with Denham Mining Fund LP. Beravina is an advanced high-grade hard rock zircon exploration prospect located in the west of the country, approximately 220km east of the port of Maintirano and near a state road. DFR acquired Beravina from Pala Investments and Austral Resources in 2016. In Namibia, International Mining and Dredging Holdings (Pty) Limited is undertaking an initial six month (non-continuous) offshore diamond mining program on DFR's ML 111 licence area. The ML 111 concession has a ten-year mining licence, effective until 4 December 2025, and lies within Luderitz Bay between Diaz Point in the south and Marshall Rocks in the north and at depths of 15 to 70 metres.
