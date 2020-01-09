Alacer Gold Announces Release Date for 2019 Year-End Operational and Financial Results Conference Call

Menü Artikel
TORONTO, Jan. 9, 2020 - Alacer Gold Corp. ("Alacer" or the "Company") [TSX: ASR and ASX: AQG] plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2019 operating results, financial statements and the related management's discussion and analysis before the Toronto Stock Exchange opens on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 (North America).

Rod Antal, Alacer's President and Chief Executive Officer will host a conference call on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. (North America Eastern Standard Time) / Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. (Australian Eastern Daylight Time).

You may listen to the call via webcast at http://services.choruscall.ca/links/alacer20200204.html. The conference call presentation will also be available at the link provided prior to the call commencing. You may participate in the conference call by dialing:

1-800-319-4610

for U.S. and Canada

1-800-423-528

for Australia

800-930-470

for Hong Kong

800-101-2425

for Singapore

0808-101-2791

for United Kingdom

1-604-638-5340

for International

"Alacer Gold Call"

Conference ID

If you are unable to participate in the call, a webcast will be archived until May 4, 2020 and a recording of the call will be available on Alacer's website at www.AlacerGold.com or through replay until Tuesday, March 17, 2020, by using passcode 3938# and calling:

1-855-669-9658

for U.S. and Canada

800-984-354

for Australia

The corresponding financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, press release, and presentation will be posted on Alacer's website and on www.SEDAR.com.

About Alacer

Alacer is a leading low-cost intermediate gold producer whose primary focus is to leverage its cornerstone Çöpler Gold Mine and strong balance sheet as foundations to continue its organic multi-mine growth strategy, maximize free cash flow and therefore create maximum value for shareholders. The Çöpler Gold Mine is located in east-central Turkey in the Erzincan Province, approximately 1,100 kilometers ("km") southeast from Istanbul and 550km east from Ankara, Turkey's capital city.

Alacer continues to pursue opportunities to further expand its current operating base to become a sustainable multi-mine producer with a focus on Turkey. The Çöpler Mine1 is processing ore through two producing plants and is expected to produce 3.3 million ounces over its life of mine.

The systematic and focused exploration efforts in the Çöpler District have been successful as evidenced by the newly discovered Ardich deposit2. The Çöpler District remains the focus, with the goal of continuing to grow oxide resources that will deliver production into the future. In the other regions of Turkey, targeted exploration work continues at a number of highly prospective exploration targets.

Alacer is a Canadian company incorporated in the Yukon Territory with its primary listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company also has a secondary listing on the Australian Securities Exchange where CHESS Depositary Interests ("CDIs") trade. Alacer owns an 80% interest in the world-class Çöpler Gold Mine in Turkey operated by Anagold Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. ("Anagold"), and the remaining 20% owned by Lidya Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. ("Lidya Mining").

This press release has been approved for release by the Alacer Gold Disclosure Committee.

________________________

1 Further information on the Çöpler Mine Technical Report, dated June 9, 2016, can be found on be on our website, www.AlacerGold.com, www.sedar.com and on www.asx.com.au.

2 Detailed information regarding the Ardich Deposit can be found in the press release entitled "Alacer Gold Step-Out Drilling Program Confirms Significant Extension of Ardich Mineralization" dated November 22, 2019, available on our website, www.AlacerGold.com, www.sedar.com and on www.asx.com.au.

SOURCE Alacer Gold Corp.



Contact
For further information on Alacer Gold Corp., please contact: Lisa Maestas, Director, Investor Relations, +1-303-292-1299, Alacer Gold Corp., 7001 East Belleview Avenue, Suite 800, Denver, CO 80237
