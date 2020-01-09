Osisko Intersects High-Grade at Windfall

TORONTO, Jan. 09, 2020 - Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK:TSX. "Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide new drilling results from the ongoing definition and expansion drill program at its 100% owned Windfall gold project located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.

The program is currently focused on infill drilling and expansion drilling at the Lynx deposit, exploration on the main mineralized zones, and deep exploration in the central areas of the mineralized intrusive system.

Osisko President and Chief Executive Officer John Burzynski commented: “We are very pleased with today’s results from Windfall, especially the continuing high-grade extension in Triple Lynx. Drilling continues to deliver positive results and demonstrate the strong continuity of grade inside the known mineralized zones, many of which remain open in at least one direction. The new intersections include the last batch of 2019 infill drilling which will be incorporated into the updated Windfall resource estimate anticipated in February.”

Significant new analytical results from 116 intercepts in 44 surface drill holes and 19 wedges focused on Lynx, Main Zone and Triple 8 infill and expansion drilling are presented below. Additionally, 71 intercepts from 45 underground infill drill holes are included in the table below.

Highlights from new results include: 266 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in OSK-W-1603-W5, 106 g/t Au over 4.0 metres in OSK-19-2139; 135 g/t Au over 2.5 metres in WST-19-0251; 114 g/t Au 2.5 metres in OSK-W-19-1965, 36.9 g/t Au over 5.0 metres in OSK-W-19-1104-W4; 83.8 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in WST-19-222A, 18.5 g/t Au over 9.0 metres in WST-19-0161A; 77.7 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in WST-19-0273A; 76.6 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in WST-19-0188 and 44.7 g/t Au over 3.2 metres in OSK-W-19-2170. Maps showing hole locations and full analytical results are available at www.osiskomining.com.

Surface Drilling

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) uncut Au (g/t) cut to 100 g/t Zone Corridor OSK-W-18-1604 715.3 717.3 2.0 35.1 Lynx_336 Lynx including 715.3 716.3 1.0 66.9 OSK-W-18-1731-W1 871.1 874.0 2.9 7.93 Lynx_313 Lynx including 872.4 873.0 0.6 21.3 895.5 897.8 2.3 5.39 Lynx_327 Lynx OSK-W-19-991-W6 1215.9 1218.0 2.1 3.88 Lynx 4 Lynx OSK-W-19-1104-W4 826.0 828.0 2.0 4.14 Lynx 4 Lynx 840.9 846.5 5.6 6.82 Lynx_313 Lynx including 840.9 841.6 0.7 29.1 856.0 861.0 5.0 36.9 16.3 Lynx 4 Lynx including 858.2 858.6 0.4 357 100 906.5 908.5 2.0 25.7 16.0 Lynx 4 Lynx including 907.5 907.8 0.3 165 100 OSK-W-19-1272-W3 799.0 803.0 4.0 7.92 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx OSK-W-19-1603-W3 1411. 1413.9 2.9 8.94 Triple 8 Triple 8 1453.5 1455.6 2.1 11.9 Triple 8 Triple 8 including 1453.5 1454.2 0.7 31.8 1459.5 1461.5 2.0 4.04 Triple 8 Triple 8 1477.7 1479.7 2.0 5.62 Triple 8 Triple 8 1550.8 1553.0 2.2 4.25 Triple 8 Triple 8 including 1552.0 1552.4 0.4 13.2 1558.0 1560.2 2.2 4.92 Triple 8 Triple 8 OSK-W-19-1603-W4 1622.3 1624.8 2.5 9.17 Triple 8 Triple 8 OSK-W-19-1603-W5 1542.0 1544.0 2.0 4.96 Triple 8 Triple 8 including 1542.5 1542.8 0.3 15.7 1612.0 1614.0 2.0 266 50.1 Triple 8 Triple 8 including 1612.0 1613.0 1.0 531 100 1633.3 1635.3 2.0 19.0 Triple 8 Triple 8 including 1633.9 1634.7 0.8 44.0 1680.8 1683.0 2.2 7.08 Triple 8 Triple 8 including 1681.4 1681.9 0.5 29.6 1711.7 1713.9 2.2 9.85 Triple 8 Triple 8 OSK-W-19-1783-W3 1629.8 1632.4 2.6 5.48 Triple 8 Triple 8 2019.4 2021.8 2.4 6.65 Triple 8 Triple 8 2185.0 2187.5 2.5 4.49 Triple 8 Triple 8 including 2186.1 2186.5 0.4 25.7 OSK-W-19-1835-W3 604.7 607.0 2.3 3.06 Underdog Underdog 746.0 748.0 2.0 3.43 Underdog Underdog 915.0 917.0 2.0 3.33 Underdog Underdog 1144.0 1146.0 2.0 4.04 Underdog Underdog 1186.4 1196.5 10.1 4.85 Underdog Underdog including 1192.7 1193.4 0.7 17.1 OSK-W-19-1867 260.9 263.6 2.7 3.26 F51 F51 OSK-W-19-1882 798.0 800.4 2.4 7.60 Underdog Underdog including 799.7 800.4 0.7 22.1 OSK-W-19-1933 303.0 305.0 2.0 3.40 Caribou_201 Caribou 396.0 398.1 2.1 4.53 Caribou_207 Caribou 508.5 512.0 3.5 3.96 Z27_112 Zone 27 524.0 526.7 2.7 4.91 Z27_110 Zone 27 OSK-W-19-1942-W2 906.0 908.2 2.2 4.81 Lynx_327 Lynx including 907.8 908.2 0.4 17.9 OSK-W-19-1963-W2 1122.0 1124.0 2.0 6.24 Lynx 4 Lynx OSK-W-19-1963-W6 1402.7 1406.6 3.9 23.8 Lynx 4 Lynx including 1405.1 1406.6 1.5 44.8 1411.8 1414.0 2.2 3.94 Lynx 4 Lynx OSK-W-19-1965 116.0 118.5 2.5 114 34.8 Windfall Nord Windfall Nord including 117.3 118.1 0.8 346 100 OSK-W-19-1969 198.0 200.0 2.0 3.06 Lynx corridor Lynx including 199.0 200.0 1.0 5.64 OSK-W-19-1973 83.2 85.5 2.3 5.29 Caribou_220 Caribou including 84.2 84.5 0.3 40.5 92.2 95.1 2.9 4.37 Caribou_220 Caribou including 94.8 95.1 0.3 23.7 387.0 389.0 2.0 4.51 Caribou_201 Caribou 415.2 418.0 2.8 5.91 Z27 corridor Zone 27 OSK-W-19-1988 1583.2 1585.4 2.2 9.52 Triple 8 Triple 8 1690.8 1693.0 2.2 5.97 Triple 8 Triple 8 1771.0 1773.2 2.2 6.17 Triple 8 Triple 8 1779.0 1783.0 4.0 6.02 Triple 8 Triple 8 OSK-W-19-1988-W1 1596.0 1598.0 2.0 9.05 Triple 8 Triple 8 1794.8 1796.8 2.0 5.66 Triple 8 Triple 8 including 1795.3 1795.7 0.4 24.7 OSK-W-19-1993 103.1 105.5 2.4 5.14 F11 F11 OSK-W-19-1995 400.1 402.4 2.3 4.16 Caribou_230 Caribou 501.0 503.5 2.5 12.2 Caribou_207 Caribou including 501.0 502.0 1.0 30.3 OSK-W-19-1996 13.0 15.1 2.1 3.67 Bobcat Bobcat OSK-W-19-1998 100.9 104.0 3.1 12.6 F11 F11 including 103.0 104.0 1.0 30.0 OSK-W-19-2001 119.5 121.7 2.2 16.8 F11 F11 including 119.5 120.1 0.6 43.6 125.4 127.7 2.3 7.81 F11 F11 OSK-W-19-2019 149.0 151.0 2.0 17.5 F11 F11 including 149.0 150.0 1.0 34.8 OSK-W-19-2020 223.3 225.4 2.1 3.95 Bobcat Bobcat including 224.9 225.4 0.5 14.4 OSK-W-19-2021 58.4 60.4 2.0 4.08 F11 F11 including 60.0 60.4 0.4 17.4 OSK-W-19-2024 99.0 101.0 2.0 12.9 F11 F11 including 100.0 101.0 1.0 24.3 108.6 110.6 2.0 4.24 F11 F11 OSK-W-19-2027 21.0 27.0 6.0 4.46 F11 F11 29.9 32.5 2.6 3.20 F11 F11 OSK-W-19-2031 72.0 74.2 2.2 14.9 Bobcat Bobcat including 73.4 74.2 0.8 37.7 OSK-W-19-2055 210.8 213.0 2.2 12.4 F51 F51 including 211.6 211.9 0.3 80.3 280.9 283.0 2.1 7.50 F51 F51 OSK-W-19-2061 453.0 455.0 2.0 4.72 Lynx Lynx OSK-W-19-2066 261.5 263.7 2.2 59.1 F51 F51 including 261.8 263.4 1.6 79.2 OSK-W-19-2067 1144.0 1146.0 2.0 3.16 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx OSK-W-19-2067-W4 1049.0 1053.3 4.3 3.70 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx 1068.5 1072.0 3.5 6.88 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx 1106.0 1109.0 3.0 12.2 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx 1115.0 1117.5 2.5 5.46 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx 1123.0 1126.6 3.6 15.4 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx including 1124.0 1125.0 1.0 37.4 1134.0 1139.0 5.0 5.56 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx OSK-W-19-2068 516.8 519.0 2.2 4.17 Lynx Lynx OSK-W-19-2080 153.7 155.7 2.0 8.68 F51 F51 including 153.7 154.2 0.5 20.5 199.6 203.2 3.6 28.2 F51 F51 including 199.6 200.0 0.4 43.9 and 202.2 203.2 1.0 70.7 211.0 213.3 2.3 5.09 F51 F51 OSK-W-19-2081 38.1 40.4 2.3 44.7 39.4 Bobcat Bobcat including 38.1 39.0 0.9 114 100 OSK-W-19-2082 151.0 154.0 3.0 5.11 Bobcat Bobcat OSK-W-19-2083 115.0 117.0 2.0 3.67 Caribou Caribou including 115.5 116.5 1.0 6.93 OSK-W-19-2086 280.0 282.0 2.0 6.76 F51 F51 including 281.0 281.5 0.5 18.7 OSK-W-19-2087 215.4 217.4 2.0 4.59 F51 F51 OSK-W-19-2100-W4 967.5 970.0 2.5 9.80 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx including 969.7 970.0 0.3 56.6 OSK-W-19-2101 721.0 724.7 3.7 9.33 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx including 724.3 724.7 0.4 32.0 OSK-W-19-2104 99.5 102.2 2.7 3.13 F11 F11 OSK-W-19-2107-W2 578.5 580.6 2.1 12.2 Lynx_331 Lynx including 579.8 580.2 0.4 28.7 890.0 892.0 2.0 3.82 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx OSK-W-19-2108-W2 1346.2 1348.5 2.3 6.50 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx OSK-W-19-2120-W3 1052.4 1054.8 2.4 3.33 Lynx 4 Lynx OSK-W-19-2139 892.4 899.8 7.4 6.93 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx including 896.0 897.0 1.0 22.9 956.6 960.6 4.0 106 46.5 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx including 959.8 960.3 0.5 566 100 964.0 966.0 2.0 3.19 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx OSK-W-19-2139-W2 876.7 879.0 2.3 22.9 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx including 876.7 877.2 0.5 84.7 927.4 929.5 2.1 4.99 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx including 927.4 928.1 0.7 12.5 1077.0 1079.0 2.0 3.03 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx 1083.0 1085.3 2.3 5.66 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx OSK-W-19-2160 743.0 745.0 2.0 3.37 Lynx Lynx OSK-W-19-2170 960.3 963.0 2.7 35.5 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx including 960.9 961.8 0.9 70.6 1016.7 1018.8 2.1 3.96 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx 1022.8 1026.0 3.2 44.7 16.4 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx including 1022.8 1023.1 0.3 402 100 OSK-W-19-2178 367.0 369.3 2.3 13.4 Lynx_301 Lynx including 367.5 368.3 0.8 37.5 OSK-W-19-2181 117.0 119.1 2.1 4.11 Lynx_305 Lynx including 117.0 117.3 0.3 20.0 150.6 153.2 2.6 10.2 Lynx_307 Lynx OSK-W-19-2183 441.0 443.1 2.1 8.41 Lynx_301 Lynx including 441.0 441.5 0.5 17.9 OSK-W-19-2184 97.0 99.4 2.4 18.0 Lynx_308 Lynx including 98.5 98.9 0.4 89.9 OSK-W-19-2186 62.0 64.1 2.1 14.4 Lynx Lynx including 62.0 62.3 0.3 87.0 83.0 85.0 2.0 6.42 Lynx_308 Lynx including 84.2 84.5 0.3 41.3 OSK-W-19-2188 53.8 55.9 2.1 5.01 Lynx_306 Lynx including 53.8 54.1 0.3 33.2 93.0 95.0 2.0 7.50 Lynx_308 Lynx OSK-W-19-2191 52.7 55.1 2.4 5.68 Lynx_310 Lynx including 54.0 54.3 0.3 37.3 OSK-W-19-2193 60.0 62.2 2.2 4.29 Lynx_308 Lynx including 61.6 61.9 0.3 19.7 OSK-W-19-2195 336.9 339.0 2.1 18.8 Lynx_301 Lynx including 336.9 338.0 1.1 32.2

Notes: True widths are estimated at 55 – 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control and Reporting Protocols" below.

Underground Drilling

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) uncut Au (g/t) cut to 100 g/t Zone Corridor WST-19-0029 44.0 46.0 2.0 3.65 Z27_103 Zone 27 WST-19-0030 55.0 57.0 2.0 3.33 Z27_103 Zone 27 81.0 83.0 2.0 7.91 Z27_104 Zone 27 WST-19-0033 64.0 66.5 2.5 6.24 Z27_103 Zone 27 including 65.1 65.9 0.8 19.0 WST-19-0076 115.3 117.6 2.3 3.22 Z27 corridor Zone 27 WST-19-0160A 83.9 87.5 3.6 8.04 Z27_113 Zone 27 WST-19-0161A 61.0 65.0 4.0 8.71 Z27_113 Zone 27 including 61.0 62.0 1.0 19.8 101.0 110.0 9.0 18.5 Z27_115 Zone 27 including 105.0 107.0 2.0 62.3 WST-19-0162 66.9 70.9 4.0 5.85 Z27 corridor Zone 27 including 68.7 69.2 0.5 18.4 WST-19-0183 37.0 39.0 2.0 3.92 Z27_103 Zone 27 including 37.8 38.2 0.4 19.1 WST-19-0184 79.1 81.1 2.0 4.41 Z27_104 Zone 27 including 80.0 80.8 0.8 10.5 WST-19-0186 35.0 37.0 2.0 4.17 Z27_103 Zone 27 including 36.3 36.6 0.3 27.2 WST-19-0187 108.4 110.5 2.1 6.02 Z27_115 Zone 27 including 109.7 110.0 0.3 40.4 WST-19-0188 62.0 67.0 5.0 3.46 Caribou Caribou including 63.5 64.1 0.6 12.4 98.0 100.0 2.0 4.93 Z27_101 Zone 27 106.9 109.0 2.1 76.6 39.1 Z27_115 Zone 27 including 106.9 107.7 0.8 199 100 WST-19-0189 103.0 105.0 2.0 8.22 Z27_101 Zone 27 including 103.7 104.6 0.9 16.6 107.9 110.0 2.1 3.08 Z27_115 Zone 27 WST-19-0190 110.4 113.8 3.4 3.42 Z27_115 Zone 27 WST-19-0191 85.4 87.6 2.2 9.13 Z27_101 Zone 27 including 87.0 87.6 0.6 30.9 WST-19-0192 71.0 73.3 2.3 3.31 Caribou_201 Caribou including 73.0 73.3 0.3 12.0 96.2 99.0 2.8 9.05 Z27_115 Zone 27 103.2 105.5 2.3 7.08 Z27_115 Zone 27 including 104.6 105.5 0.9 16.6 WST-19-0193 56.0 58.0 2.0 3.34 Caribou_203 Caribou 127.4 129.9 2.5 9.26 Z27_115 Zone 27 WST-19-0194 136.5 138.6 2.1 6.42 Z27_115 Zone 27 including 137.0 137.8 0.8 14.2 WST-19-0210 130.0 132.0 2.0 7.30 Lynx Lynx including 130.0 131.0 1.0 14.5 WST-19-0214 214.4 216.7 2.3 6.72 Caribou_201 Caribou WST-19-0219 274.0 276.0 2.0 3.98 Caribou corridor Caribou WST-19-0220 74.9 77.0 2.1 8.46 Z27_116 Zone 27 including 74.9 75.3 0.4 40.4 135.0 137.1 2.1 4.01 Caribou_201 Caribou including 136.6 137.1 0.5 16.3 235.0 237.0 2.0 5.24 Caribou_238 Caribou including 235.5 235.9 0.4 22.0 WST-19-0221 119.0 121.0 2.0 14.5 Caribou_207 Caribou including 119.8 120.1 0.3 96.3 WST-19-0222A 228.0 230.0 2.0 4.52 Caribou_206 Caribou 236.0 238.0 2.0 6.66 Caribou_206 Caribou including 236.0 237.0 1.0 13.1 292.0 294.4 2.4 3.07 Caribou_217 Caribou 302.5 304.6 2.1 83.8 19.3 Caribou_217 Caribou including 304.2 304.6 0.4 439 100 WST-19-0223 273.0 275.0 2.0 3.46 Caribou_225 Caribou WST-19-0224 204.4 209.5 5.1 12.6 Caribou_231 Caribou including 204.4 205.5 1.1 44.2 WST-19-0225 199.1 201.4 2.3 4.64 Caribou corridor Caribou WST-19-0226 109.0 111.4 2.4 46.4 43.1 Z27_101 Zone 27 including 109.0 110.0 1.0 108 100 WST-19-0227 218.7 220.7 2.0 26.7 Caribou_218 Caribou including 218.7 219.5 0.8 63.5 234.0 236.0 2.0 3.18 Caribou_201 Caribou WST-19-0244 12.0 15.3 3.3 8.22 Lynx_310 Lynx including 15.0 15.3 0.3 43.2 37.0 39.0 2.0 21.1 16.3 Lynx_305 Lynx including 37.8 38.1 0.3 132 100 40.6 44.0 3.4 26.9 Lynx_304 Lynx WST-19-0245 17.1 19.9 2.8 8.54 Lynx_310 Lynx including 17.1 17.4 0.3 52.4 WST-19-0246 58.0 60.1 2.1 3.55 Lynx_306 Lynx including 59.3 60.1 0.8 9.15 WST-19-0247 40.6 42.6 2.0 29.8 Lynx_304 Lynx including 40.6 41.4 0.8 73.5 WST-19-0248 35.6 38.1 2.5 5.76 Lynx_304 Lynx including 36.3 36.6 0.3 42.2 WST-19-0250 70.0 72.0 2.0 4.02 Lynx_308 Lynx including 70.6 70.9 0.3 26.1 77.4 80.0 2.6 30.2 19.9 Lynx_308 Lynx including 78.2 78.5 0.3 189 100 97.5 99.8 2.3 3.05 Lynx_310 Lynx including 98.3 98.7 0.4 16.3 125.0 127.0 2.0 8.30 Lynx Lynx including 125.0 125.3 0.3 55.3 WST-19-0251 69.8 72.3 2.5 135 32.1 Lynx_308 Lynx including 69.8 70.6 0.8 422 100 WST-19-0252 68.5 70.6 2.1 7.31 Lynx_308 Lynx including 70.3 70.6 0.3 39.4 75.7 77.9 2.2 8.78 Lynx_308 Lynx including 77.6 77.9 0.3 37.1 90.9 93.0 2.1 6.29 Lynx_310 Lynx including 92.0 92.6 0.6 21.9 WST-19-0253 70.4 72.7 2.3 38.4 Lynx_308 Lynx including 71.9 72.7 0.8 72.9 121.0 123.1 2.1 8.32 Lynx_304 Lynx including 122.7 123.1 0.4 41.9 149.9 152.3 2.4 7.49 Lynx Lynx including 150.5 151.0 0.5 35.3 WST-19-0254 59.3 61.7 2.4 17.1 13.6 Lynx_311 Lynx including 61.4 61.7 0.3 129 100 69.0 71.6 2.6 5.84 Lynx_308 Lynx WST-19-0263 18.0 20.3 2.3 4.26 Lynx_305 Lynx including 19.3 19.7 0.4 24.2 49.9 52.4 2.5 8.46 Lynx_304 Lynx including 51.2 51.8 0.6 22.1 WST-19-0272 81.0 83.4 2.4 9.29 Lynx_304 Lynx including 83.1 83.4 0.3 72.5 WST-19-0273A 91.0 93.1 2.1 77.7 34.7 Lynx Lynx including 91.3 92.0 0.7 229 100 WST-19-0276 85.9 88.3 2.4 17.8 17.1 Lynx_316 Lynx including 86.6 87.0 0.4 105 100 97.2 99.3 2.1 6.38 Lynx_306 Lynx including 97.8 98.1 0.3 42.3 WST-19-0277 95.0 97.3 2.3 4.91 Lynx_341 Lynx including 96.7 97.3 0.6 15.1 WST-19-0278 91.9 93.9 2.0 7.27 Lynx_316 Lynx

Notes: True widths are estimated at 55 – 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control and Reporting Protocols" below.

Drill hole location

Hole Number Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Length (m) UTM E UTM N Elevation Section OSK-W-18-1604 142 -52 909 453219 5435347 407 3575 OSK-W-18-1731-W1 139 -51 995 453383 5435518 409 3800 OSK-W-19-991-W6 128 -58 1761 453980 5435993 401 4550 OSK-W-19-1104-W4 142 -50 933 453383 5435455 402 3775 OSK-W-19-1272-W3 127 -60 1164 453246 5435535 412 3675 OSK-W-19-1603-W3 35 -80 1743 453340 5434543 396 3275 OSK-W-19-1603-W4 35 -80 1740 453340 5434543 396 3275 OSK-W-19-1603-W5 35 -80 1791 453340 5434543 396 3275 OSK-W-19-1783-W3 61 -78 2208 453535 5434373 398 3375 OSK-W-19-1835-W3 173 -53 1308 452305 5435474 406 2825 OSK-W-19-1867 334 -49 548 453760 5435758 401 4250 OSK-W-19-1882 328 -57 915 452469 5434405 400 2450 OSK-W-19-1933 333 -54 602 452578 5434713 404 2700 OSK-W-19-1942-W2 128 -54 1056 453315 5435390 403 3675 OSK-W-19-1963-W2 123 -58 1424 453761 5435816 401 4275 OSK-W-19-1963-W6 123 -58 1493 453761 5435816 401 4275 OSK-W-19-1965 352 -48 231 452201 5435148 405 2575 OSK-W-19-1969 164 -51 336 452832 5434947 405 3025 OSK-W-19-1973 325 -50 509 452392 5434547 399 2450 OSK-W-19-1988 48 -78 1962 453374 5434480 396 3275 OSK-W-19-1988-W1 48 -78 1812 453374 5434480 396 3275 OSK-W-19-1993 146 -54 192 452350 5435850 406 3050 OSK-W-19-1995 336 -59 564 452818 5434775 397 2950 OSK-W-19-1996 177 -55 165 452808 5434912 404 3000 OSK-W-19-1998 151 -46 183 452350 5435850 406 3050 OSK-W-19-2001 166 -53 201 452402 5435876 406 3100 OSK-W-19-2019 153 -51 234 452407 5435919 406 3125 OSK-W-19-2020 163 -45 294 452727 5434929 407 2950 OSK-W-19-2021 152 -49 192 452534 5435914 410 3250 OSK-W-19-2024 165 -45 162 452415 5435854 406 3100 OSK-W-19-2027 154 -46 102 452274 5435732 407 2925 OSK-W-19-2031 271 -68 78 452995 5435106 418 3250 OSK-W-19-2055 337 -46 291 453608 5435712 403 4075 OSK-W-19-2061 150 -48 468 452783 5435007 407 3025 OSK-W-19-2066 159 -45 429 453486 5436028 404 4125 OSK-W-19-2067 123 -53 1212 453241 5435697 416 3750 OSK-W-19-2067-W4 123 -53 1203 453241 5435697 416 3750 OSK-W-19-2068 116 -53 1098 453317 5435387 402 3675 OSK-W-19-2080 157 -46 434 453541 5436009 404 4175 OSK-W-19-2081 152 -47 291 452838 5435047 407 3100 OSK-W-19-2082 329 -58 219 453036 5435109 414 3300 OSK-W-19-2083 359 -46 597 451959 5434350 403 1975 OSK-W-19-2086 145 -45 387 453603 5436123 409 4275 OSK-W-19-2087 341 -44 348 453635 5435729 403 4125 OSK-W-19-2100-W4 122 -47 1260 453093 5435726 419 3650 OSK-W-19-2101 18 -68 909 453426 5434779 396 3475 OSK-W-19-2104 149 -45 291 452494 5435937 406 3225 OSK-W-19-2107-W2 23 -70 932 453426 5434778 396 3475 OSK-W-19-2108-W2 117 -53 1578 453215 5435858 414 3825 OSK-W-19-2120-W3 114 -60 1247 453800 5435747 401 4275 OSK-W-19-2139 115 -52 1149 452980 5435549 420 3450 OSK-W-19-2139-W2 115 -52 1203 452980 5435549 420 3450 OSK-W-19-2160 124 -50 1032 453087 5435527 404 3550 OSK-W-19-2170 128 -59 1203 453425 5435657 413 3900 OSK-W-19-2178 132 -46 416 453504 5435428 399 3850 OSK-W-19-2181 333 -48 207 453179 5434911 397 3325 OSK-W-19-2183 135 -49 485 453504 5435428 399 3850 OSK-W-19-2184 334 -50 120 453211 5434967 398 3375 OSK-W-19-2186 332 -45 135 453211 5434968 398 3375 OSK-W-19-2188 323 -47 120 453211 5434968 398 3375 OSK-W-19-2191 327 -54 93 453197 5434994 399 3375 OSK-W-19-2193 333 -45 90 453197 5434995 398 3375 OSK-W-19-2195 134 -45 420 453503 5435430 399 3850 WST-19-0029 148 -27 151 452281 5434974 263 2575 WST-19-0030 128 40 117 452282 5434974 267 2575 WST-19-0033 108 -1 118 452282 5434975 264 2575 WST-19-0076 133 41 159 452208 5434898 250 2475 WST-19-0160A 324 -49 225 452234 5434710 208 2400 WST-19-0161A 311 -38 132 452234 5434710 208 2400 WST-19-0162 346 -54 255 452236 5434711 208 2400 WST-19-0183 148 4 106 452281 5434974 264 2575 WST-19-0184 128 -5 106 452281 5434975 264 2575 WST-19-0186 155 21 106 452281 5434974 265 2575 WST-19-0187 320 6 139 452118 5434606 187 2250 WST-19-0188 320 -37 145 452118 5434606 186 2250 WST-19-0189 326 16 139 452119 5434606 187 2250 WST-19-0190 331 -31 153 452119 5434606 185 2250 WST-19-0191 336 -9 124 452119 5434606 186 2250 WST-19-0192 336 -21 130 452119 5434606 186 2250 WST-19-0193 317 -42 151 452193 5434661 199 2325 WST-19-0194 340 -47 163 452194 5434662 199 2325 WST-19-0210 187 22 157 453176 5435125 175 3425 WST-19-0214 135 -12 292 452281 5434975 264 2575 WST-19-0219 142 17 310 452157 5434857 242 2400 WST-19-0220 142 6 252 452157 5434857 242 2400 WST-19-0221 147 -3 253 452157 5434857 241 2400 WST-19-0222A 145 5 322 452208 5434898 249 2475 WST-19-0223 145 -13 391 452208 5434898 248 2475 WST-19-0224 132 6 316 452208 5434899 249 2475 WST-19-0225 132 -9 329 452208 5434899 249 2475 WST-19-0226 141 -15 316 452281 5434974 263 2575 WST-19-0227 124 -17 340 452281 5434974 263 2575 WST-19-0244 124 23 73 453306 5435063 205 3500 WST-19-0245 138 49 69 453306 5435063 206 3500 WST-19-0246 143 40 73 453306 5435063 206 3500 WST-19-0247 155 33 73 453306 5435063 205 3500 WST-19-0248 155 20 73 453306 5435063 205 3500 WST-19-0250 139 8 163 453217 5435115 224 3450 WST-19-0251 143 17 155 453217 5435115 224 3450 WST-19-0252 143 12 157 453217 5435115 224 3450 WST-19-0253 143 6 157 453217 5435115 224 3450 WST-19-0254 143 1 168 453217 5435115 223 3450 WST-19-0263 161 8 106 453298 5435066 205 3500 WST-19-0272 138 25 112 453290 5435116 206 3525 WST-19-0273A 138 11 114 453290 5435116 206 3525 WST-19-0276 126 20 111 453291 5435116 206 3525 WST-19-0277 111 27 117 453291 5435117 207 3525 WST-19-0278 111 6 141 453291 5435116 206 3525

OSK-W-18-1604 intersected 35.1 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of 1% pyrite with pervasive silica flooding in a moderate sericite and silica altered and bleached rhyolite.

OSK-W-18-1731-W1 intersected 7.93 g/t Au over 2.9 metres and 5.39 g/t Au over 2.3 metres in Lynx. The first interval consists of trace pyrite stringers in a moderate silica and weak sericite altered rhyolite. The second interval consists of 1% pyrite stringers and chalcopyrite with a quartz-carbonate vein. Both are hosted is a moderate chlorite altered gabbro.

OSK-W-19-991-W6 intersected 3.88 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of 6% disseminated pyrite and 2% pyrite stringers with local silica alteration hosted in a chloritized gabbro.

OSK-W-19-1104-W4 intersected 4.14 g/t Au over 2.0 metres, 6.82 g/t Au over 5.6 metres, 36.9 g/t Au over 5.0 metres and 25.7 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Lynx. The first interval consists of 3% disseminated, stringer, and clustered pyrite with smoky quartz veinlets and pervasive silica flooding hosted in a weak sericite and moderate silica altered rhyolite. The second interval consists of local visible gold, 3% disseminated pyrite with silica flooding, and 1% disseminated and stringer pyrite hosted in a moderate silica and sericite altered rhyolite. The third interval consists of local visible gold within quartz-carbonate veinlets or with 1% pyrite stringers, and 1% disseminated pyrite in a weak silica and sericite altered rhyolite. The fourth interval consists of local visible gold and 1% disseminated pyrite with pervasive silica flooding hosted in a moderate to strong silica altered rhyolite.

OSK-W-19-1272-W3 intersected 7.92 g/t Au over 4.0 metres in Triple Lynx. Mineralization consists of local visible gold and trace pyrite in a quartz veinlet hosted in a weak sericite altered porphyritic felsic intrusion.

OSK-W-19-1603-W3 intersected 8.94 g/t Au over 2.9 metres, 11.9 g/t Au over 2.1 metres, 4.04 g/t Au over 2.0 metres, 5.62 g/t Au over 2.0 metres, 4.25 g/t Au over 2.2 metres and 4.92 g/t Au over 2.2 metres in Triple 8. The first interval consists of 15% disseminated, clustered and semi-massive pyrite with local electrum in a moderate chlorite-biotite-sericite-silica and carbonate altered andesite. The second and third intervals consist of 30% pyrite clusters up to semi-massive pyrite, 10% pyrrhotite with quartz-carbonate veins, 5% disseminated pyrite, 1% disseminated pyrrhotite and trace sphalerite in a moderate chlorite-biotite altered gabbro. The fourth interval consists of 10% pyrite stringers, 5% disseminated pyrite, 1% pyrite clusters, and 1% disseminated pyrrhotite in a moderate chlorite-biotite-silica altered and bleached andesite at the contact with a gabbro. The fifth interval consists of trace disseminated pyrite and quartz-tourmaline veins in a moderate biotite-carbonate altered andesite. The sixth interval consists of 6% pyrite stringers and 4% disseminated pyrite in a weak silica altered and bleached andesite.

OSK-W-19-1603-W4 intersected 9.17 g/t Au over 2.5 metres in Triple 8. Mineralization consists of up to 40% disseminated pyrite to local net-like texture and 1% pyrite stringers with pervasive silica-carbonate flooding in a moderate sericite altered and sheared contact between an andesite and a felsic dike.

OSK-W-19-1603-W5 intersected 4.96 g/t Au over 2.0 metres, 266 g/t Au over 2.0 metres, 19.0 g/t Au over 2.0 metres, 7.08 g/t Au over 2.2 metres and 9.85 g/t Au over 2.2 metres in Triple 8. The first interval consists of trace pyrite stringers and 2% pyrite in pervasive silica flooding in a moderate sericite and weak silica altered and bleached rhyolite. The second interval consists of 1% disseminated and stringer pyrite in a moderate andesite (the grade is usually high for this type of host, investigations are on-going). The third interval consists of local visible gold and 15% disseminated, clustered and stringer pyrite and 1% chalcopyrite clusters with quartz-carbonate veins hosted at the contact between a moderate sericite altered and bleached gabbro and an andesite. The fourth interval consists of 3% pyrite stringers and 1% pyrite clusters in a moderate biotite and weak sericite altered bleached and foliated porphyritic felsic dike. The fifth interval consists of 15% disseminated, clustered and stringer pyrite, local disseminated chalcopyrite with smoky quartz veins, and quartz-tourmaline veins in a moderate sericite and strong silica altered porphyritic felsic dike.

OSK-W-19-1783-W3 intersected 5.48 g/t Au over 2.6 metres, 6.65 g/t Au over 2.4 metres, and 4.49 g/t Au over 2.5 metres in Triple 8. The first interval consists of 4% pyrite stringers, 6% disseminated pyrite, and 2% disseminated and stringer pyrrhotite in a moderate sericite and silica altered andesite. The second interval consists of local visible gold with a quartz-carbonate vein, 5% disseminated, clustered and stringer pyrite, and 2% pyrite-pyrrhotite stringers in a moderate sericite and weak chlorite altered porphyritic felsic dike. The third interval consists of trace disseminated and stringer pyrite with quartz-carbonate veins in a moderate sericite altered porphyritic felsic dike.

OSK-W-19-1835-W3 intersected 3.06 g/t Au over 2.3 metres, 3.43 g/t Au over 2.0 metres, 3.33 g/t Au over 2.0 metres, 4.04 g/t Au over 2.0 meters and 4.85 g/t Au over 10.1 metres in Underdog. The first interval consists of 50% semi-massive to massive pyrite and 10% clustered and stringer pyrite with quartz veins in a strong silica altered andesite. The second interval consists of 8% disseminated pyrite in a weak silica-sericite altered porphyritic felsic dike. The third interval consists 15% disseminated pyrite with ptygmatic tourmaline veins in a moderate silica-sericite altered porphyritic felsic dike. The four interval consists of 3% disseminated pyrite and trace pyrite stringers in a weak silica-sericite altered porphyritic felsic dike. The fifth interval consists of 15% pyrite stringers and 5% disseminated pyrite hosted in moderate sericite and altered and bleached fragmental felsic intrusion.

OSK-W-19-1867 intersected 3.26 g/t Au over 2.7 metres in F-51. Mineralization consists of 1% disseminated pyrite hosted in a moderate sericite-silica-carbonate and weak fuchsite altered rhyolite.

OSK-W-19-1882 intersected 7.60 g/t Au over 2.4 metres in Underdog. Mineralization consists of 5% disseminated pyrite and trace chalcopyrite stringers with pervasive silica flooding hosted in a moderate sericite porphyritic felsic dike.

OSK-W-19-1933 intersected 3.40 g/t Au over 2.0 metres and 4.53 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in Caribou and 3.96 g/t Au over 3.5 metres and 4.91 g/t Au over 2.7 metres in Zone 27. The first interval consists of 10% pyrite stringers hosted in a moderate sericite and weak silica altered porphyritic felsic dike. The second interval consists of 8% pyrite stringers and clusters hosted in a moderate sericite altered and bleached andesite. The third interval consists of 7% pyrite stringers and 3% pyrite clusters hosted in a moderate sericite-silica altered porphyritic felsic porphyritic dike. The fourth interval consists of 3% pyrite stringers and 1% pyrite clusters in a moderate sericite altered porphyritic dike.

OSK-W-19-1942-W2 intersected 4.81 g/t Au over 2.2 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of 2% pyrite stringers and 1% disseminated pyrite hosted in a moderate sericite altered rhyolite.

OSK-W-19-1963-W2 intersected 6.24 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of 5% disseminated and stringer pyrite in a moderate chlorite altered, foliated and weakly bleached porphyritic felsic dike.

OSK-W-19-1963-W6 intersected 23.8 g/t Au over 3.9 metres and 3.94 g/t Au over 2.2 metres in Lynx. The first interval consists of up to 3% disseminated, stringer, clustered, and fragmented pyrite, up to 3% sphalerite, and local silver, arsenopyrite and chalcopyrite with pervasive silica flooding hosted in a moderate to strong silica and moderate sericite altered rhyolite with breccia texture. The second interval consists of up to 5% disseminated, stringer, and clustered pyrite with pervasive silica flooding and smoky quartz veinlets, and trace pyrite with ptygmatic tourmaline veins and quartz-carbonate veinlets hosted in a moderate to strong chlorite-sericite and moderate silica altered rhyolite.

OSK-W-19-1965 intersected 114 g/t Au over 2.5 metres in Windfall North. Mineralization consists of local visible gold with a crustiform quartz-carbonate vein and 5% pyrite stringers in a moderate silica-sericite and weak fuchsite altered and bleached andesite.

OSK-W-19-1969 intersected 3.06 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of trace disseminated pyrite with quartz-carbonate veins in a weak sericite altered porphyritic felsic dike.

OSK-W-19-1973 intersected 5.29 g/t Au over 2.3 metres, 4.37 g/t Au over 2.9 metres, 4.51 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Caribou and 5.91 g/t Au over 2.8 metres in Zone 27. The first interval consists of local visible gold, trace pyrite, chalcopyrite and molybdenite, and trace tourmaline veinlets and quartz-carbonate veins hosted in weak chlorite and moderate hematite altered andesite. The second interval consists of 1% disseminated pyrite and 1% pyrite with quartz-carbonate veins in a moderate silica and weak sericite altered andesite. The third interval consists of 3% pyrite stringers, trace pyrrhotite with local tourmaline ptygmatic veinlets, and disseminated pyrite in a moderate sericite altered and bleached gabbro at the contact with porphyritic felsic dike. The fourth interval consists of 2% pyrite in tourmaline ptygmatic vein and 1% pyrite stringers in a moderate sericite altered, bleached and foliated andesite.

OSK-W-19-1988 intersected 9.52 g/t Au over 2.2 metres, 5.97g/t Au over 2.2 metres, 6.17 g/t Au over 2.2 metres and 6.02 g/t Au over 4.0 metres in Triple 8. The first interval consists of 15% pyrite clusters, 5% pyrite-tourmaline stringers, 1% interstitial pyrrhotite, and local sphalerite hosted in a strong silica and moderate chlorite and biotite altered andesite. The second interval consists of 5% pyrite stringers and 2% pyrite clusters in a moderate silica-chlorite and weak sericite altered porphyritic dike. The third interval consists of 6% pyrite stringers with pervasive silica flooding, trace disseminated pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite in a moderate silica and foliated basalt. The fourth interval consists of 9% pyrite stringers and 1% pyrite clusters in a weak sericite-silica altered dacite.

OSK-W-19-1988-W1 intersected 9.05 g/t Au over 2.0 metres and 5.66 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Triple 8. The first interval consists of local visible gold, 35% disseminated, clustered and stringer pyrite, 1% sphalerite stringers, and 1% sphalerite with a smoky quartz vein hosted in a moderate chlorite and weak silica altered and bleached andesite. The second interval consists of trace disseminated pyrite hosted in a moderate silica-carbonate and weak sericite altered porphyritic felsic dike.

OSK-W-19-1993 intersected 5.14 g/t Au over 2.4 metres in F-11. Mineralization consists of 1% disseminated pyrite in a moderate chlorite-carbonate altered andesite.

OSK-W-19-1995 intersected 4.16 g/t Au over 2.3 metres and 12.2 g/t Au over 2.5 metres in Caribou. The first interval consists of 2% pyrite stringers, quartz ±tourmaline veins, 1% pyrite clusters and trace disseminated pyrite in a moderate sericite altered rhyolite. The second interval consists of 1% pyrite stringers and trace disseminated pyrite in a moderate sericite porphyritic felsic dike.

OSK-W-19-1996 intersected 3.67 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in Bobcat. Mineralization consists of trace disseminated and stringer pyrite in a weak sericite altered porphyritic felsic dike.

OSK-W-19-1998 intersected 12.6 g/t Au over 3.1 metres in F-11. Mineralization consists of trace disseminated pyrite in a moderate chlorite altered andesite.

OSK-W-19-2001 intersected 16.8 g/t Au over 2.4 metres and 7.81 g/t Au over 2.3 metres in F-11. The first interval consists of local visible gold with trace pyrite clusters, 7% disseminated and stringer pyrite hosted in a weak silica altered and bleached andesite. The second interval consists of local visible gold, trace pyrite clusters with local carbonate-quartz blebs in a weak silica altered andesite.

OSK-W-19-2019 intersected 17.5 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in F-11. Mineralization consists of trace disseminated pyrite with quartz-carbonates veins in a moderate chlorite-carbonate altered andesite.

OSK-W-19-2020 intersected 3.95 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in Bobcat. Mineralization consists of 1% ptygmatic tourmaline veins and 2% disseminated pyrite in a moderate sericite-chlorite and weak silica altered gabbro.

OSK-W-19-2021 intersected 4.08 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in F-11. Mineralization consists of 2% disseminated pyrite in a moderate sericite-carbonate altered andesite.

OSK-W-19-2024 intersected 12.9 g/t Au over 2.0 metres and 4.24 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in F-11. The first interval consists of trace pyrite with quartz-carbonate veins in a moderate chlorite altered andesite. The second interval consists of 4% disseminated, clustered and stringer pyrite with quartz-carbonate veinlets in a bleached andesite.

OSK-W-19-2027 intersected 4.46 g/t Au over 6.0 metres and 3.20 g/t Au over 2.6 metres in F-11. Mineralization in both intervals consists of up to 7% disseminated and stringer pyrite in a bleached andesite.

OSK-W-19-2031 intersected 14.9 g/t Au over 2.2 metres in Bobcat. Mineralization consists of 5% pyrite stringers, 3% disseminated pyrite, 1% pyrite clusters quartz tourmaline veins, and quartz carbonate veins hosted in a moderate silica and weak sericite altered fragmental felsic intrusion.

OSK-W-19-2055 intersected 12.4 g/t Au over 2.2 metres and 7.50 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in F-51. The first interval consists of local visible gold, 5% pyrite stringers, 4% disseminated and clustered pyrite with pervasive silica flooding hosted in a moderate sericite and bleached basalt. The second interval consists of 4% disseminated pyrite, 3% pyrite stringers, and 2% pyrite clusters with local quartz-carbonate veinlets hosted in a moderate sericite altered porphyritic felsic dike.

OSK-W-19-2061 intersected 4.72 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of 3% disseminated pyrite in a faulted and bleached andesite with moderate carbonate and strong sericite alteration.

OSK-W-19-2066 intersected 59.1 g/t Au over 2.2 metres in F-51. Mineralization consists of 5% disseminated, clustered, and stinger pyrite with quartz-carbonate veinlets in a breccia zone with moderate sericite and strong silica alteration and trace pyrite-tourmaline stringers hosted is a strong silica altered gabbro.

OSK-W-19-2067 intersected 3.16 g/t Au over 2.0 meters in Triple Lynx. Mineralization consists of 2% pyrite stringers and 3% disseminated pyrite in a moderate chlorite and weak silica-sericite altered rhyolite.

OSK-W-19-2067-W4 intersected 3.70 g/t Au over 4.3 metres, 6.88 g/t Au over 3.5 metres, 12.2 g/t Au over 3.0 metres, 5.46 g/t Au over 2.5 metres, 15.4 g/t Au over 3.6 metres and 5.56 g/t Au over 5.0 metres in Triple Lynx. The first and second intervals consist of up to 2% disseminated pyrite, 1% pyrite clusters and stringers in a weak chlorite-sericite to locally moderate silica altered rhyolite. The third interval consists of trace disseminated and stringer pyrite in a weak sericite altered rhyolite. The fourth interval consists of 5% disseminated and clustered pyrite, 1% sphalerite, and trace galena with smoky quartz veins hosted in a weak sericite altered porphyritic dike at the contact with a weak sericite altered rhyolite. The fifth interval consists of 3% pyrite stringers with tourmaline ptygmatic veins in a weak sericite altered porphyritic dike. The last interval consists of trace disseminated pyrite and trace sphalerite-pyrite stringers in a weak sericite altered rhyolite.

OSK-W-19-2068 intersected 4.17 g/t Au over 2.2 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of 1% pyrite in a massive sulfide vein hosted in a moderate sericite and silica altered rhyolite.

OSK-W-19-2080 intersected 8.68 g/t Au over 2.0 metres, 28.2 g/t Au over 3.6 metres and 5.09 g/t Au over 2.3 metres in F-51. The first interval consists of 3% pyrite stringers in a moderate silica and weak sericite altered gabbro. The second and third intervals consist of 5% pyrite stringers, 1% disseminated pyrite, 2% pyrite clusters with quartz-tourmaline veins with pervasive silica flooding, and local crustiform quartz-carbonate veins. All three intervals are hosted in a strong silica and moderate sericite altered gabbro in contact with a felsic dike.

OSK-W-19-2081 intersected 44.7 g/t Au over 2.3 metres in Bobcat. Mineralization consists of 1% interstitial pyrite and trace pyrite with quartz-tourmaline veins in a weak silica-sericite altered fragmental felsic intrusion.

OSK-W-19-2082 intersected 5.11 g/t Au over 3.0 metres in Bobcat. Mineralization consists of 5% pyrite stringers hosted in weak silica altered and bleached porphyritic felsic intrusion.

OSK-W-19-2083 intersected 3.67 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Caribou. Mineralization consists of 20% pyrite stringers in a strong sericite altered and bleached rhyolite.

OSK-W-19-2086 intersected 6.76 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in F-51. Mineralization consists of 3% pyrite stringers and 2% pyrite clusters with quartz-tourmaline veins hosted in a weak silica altered fragmental felsic intrusion in contact with a moderate chlorite altered gabbro.

OSK-W-19-2087 intersected 4.59 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in F-51. Mineralization consists of 2% disseminated, clustered, and stringer pyrite and 1% interstitial pyrite hosted in a moderate sericite-fuchsite and weak silica altered, bleached and brecciated gabbro.

OSK-W-19-2100-W4 intersected 9.80 g/t Au over 2.5 metres in Triple Lynx. Mineralization consists of 1% pyrite-tourmaline veinlets and 2% pyrite with silica flooding and quartz veins at the contact between a weak sericite and moderate silica altered rhyolite and a porphyritic felsic dike. This interval confirms the extension of Triple Lynx 50 metres above and to the northeast of hole OSK-W-19-2100 (9.23 g/t Au over 8.0 metres, see Osisko press release dated December 18, 2019).

OSK-W-19-2101 intersected 9.33 g/t Au over 3.7 metres in Triple Lynx. Mineralization consists of 3% pyrite in a quartz-tourmaline veins, up to 2% pyrite with stockwork texture, up to 1% disseminated, clustered, and stringer pyrite with quartz-carbonate veins hosted in a weak sericite-silica-chlorite altered rhyolite. This interval confirms the extension of Triple Lynx 50 metres up-plunge of OSK-W-19-2077 (10.7 g/t Au over 6.0 metres, see Osisko press release dated October 21, 2019).

OSK-W-19-2104 intersected 3.13 g/t Au over 2.7 metres in F-11. Mineralization consists of trace disseminated pyrite in a weak sericite altered porphyritic felsic dike.

OSK-W-19-2107-W2 intersected 12.2 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in Lynx and 3.82 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Triple Lynx. The first interval consists of local visible gold, 5% disseminated and stringer pyrite as well as pyrite stringers with smoky quartz veins and tourmaline-pyrite veinlets hosted in a moderate sericite altered fragmental felsic intrusion. The second interval consists of trace disseminated and stringer pyrite in a weak sericite altered and foliated rhyolite.

OSK-W-19-2108-W2 intersected 6.50 g/t Au over 2.3 metres in Triple Lynx. Mineralization consists of up to 10% pyrite ±tourmaline stringers and trace sphalerite with pervasive silica flooding hosted in a rhyolite with moderate sericite and strong silica alteration with several small fragmental felsic dikes.

OSK-W-19-2120-W3 intersected 3.33 g/t Au over 2.4 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of 5% disseminated pyrite in a moderate sericite-silica-fuchsite altered rhyolite.

OSK-W-19-2139 intersected 6.93 g/t Au over 7.4 metres, 106 g/t Au over 4.0 metres and 3.19 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Triple Lynx. The first interval consists of trace disseminated pyrite with quartz veins in a weak sericite and silica altered rhyolite. The second interval consists of local visible gold, 30% semi-massive pyrite and 10% disseminated pyrite with dismembered smoky quartz veins hosted in a weak to moderate silica altered rhyolite. The third interval consists of 1% disseminated and stringer pyrite in a weak silica-sericite altered rhyolite.

OSK-W-19-2139-W2 intersected 22.9 g/t Au over 2.3 metres, 4.99 metres over 2.1 metres, 3.03 g/t Au over 2.0 metres and 5.66 g/t Au over 2.3 metres in Triple Lynx. The first interval consists of 3% pyrite-tourmaline stringers, 2% pyrite clusters and trace disseminated sphalerite hosted in a strongly silicified rhyolite. The second interval consists of 1% pyrite stringers, 2% pyrite clusters with a quartz carbonate vein, and trace ptygmatic tourmaline veins hosted in a moderate sericite and silica altered rhyolite. The third interval consists of 1% disseminated pyrite and trace pyrite stringers in a weak sericite altered rhyolite. The fourth interval consists of 5% pyrite clusters and local disseminated sphalerite in a moderate silica-sericite altered rhyolite.

OSK-W-19-2160 intersected 3.37 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of trace disseminated pyrite in a weak carbonate altered gabbro.

OSK-W-19-2170 intersected 35.5 g/t Au over 2.7 metres, 3.96 g/t Au over 2.1 metres and 44.7 g/t Au over 3.2 metres in Triple Lynx. The first interval consists of 2% pyrite with tourmaline ptygmatic veinlets, 5% pyrite stringers and trace chalcopyrite clusters hosted in a moderate to strong fuchsite and weak sericite altered gabbro. The second interval consists of 5% pyrite stringers and 1% disseminated pyrite with weak silica and sericite alteration at the contact between a rhyolite and a porphyritic felsic dike. The third interval consists of local visible gold and 5% disseminated pyrite with pervasive silica flooding in a moderate silica altered rhyolite in the contact with a porphyritic felsic dike. Theses three intervals confirm the extension of Triple Lynx 70 metres toward the surface and to the north-east.

OSK-W-19-2178 intersected 13.4 g/t Au over 2.3 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of 2% pyrite stringers, 2% pyrite with quartz tourmaline veins, and 1% pyrite clusters in a moderate chlorite altered gabbro.

OSK-W-19-2181 intersected 4.11 g/t Au over 2.1 metres and 10.2 g/t Au over 2.6 metres in Lynx. The first interval consists of 3% disseminated, clustered, and stringer pyrite with crustiform quartz-carbonate and quartz-tourmaline veinlets hosted in a moderate sericite altered rhyolite at the contact with a moderately bleached and weak sericite altered andesite. The second interval contains up to 16% clustered and disseminated pyrite with local stockwork texture and smoky quartz veinlets, and 4% disseminated and clustered pyrite with quartz-tourmaline veinlets hosted in a moderate silica and weak sericite altered rhyolite.

OSK-W-19-2183 intersected 8.41 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of 10% disseminated and stringer pyrite, and 2% chalcopyrite clusters with quartz or quartz-carbonate veins hosted in a moderate sericite-silica-fuchsite altered and foliated gabbro.

OSK-W-19-2184 intersected 18.0 g/t Au over 2.4 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of local visible gold, up to 4% disseminated pyrite and with pervasive silica flooding, and 2% pyrite stringers hosted in a weak to strong silica and weak sericite altered rhyolite.

OSK-W-19-2186 intersected 14.4 g/t Au over 2.1 metres and 6.42 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Lynx. The first interval consists of trace disseminated and clustered pyrite with local pervasive silica flooding hosted in a weak sericite and silica altered rhyolite. The second interval consists of 4% disseminated, clustered, and stringer pyrite in a moderate silica and weak sericite altered fragmental felsic intrusion.

OSK-W-19-2188 intersected 5.01 g/t Au over 2.1 metres and 7.50 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Lynx. The first interval consists of 2% disseminated, stringer, and clustered pyrite with pervasive silica flooding hosted in a moderate silica and weak sericite altered rhyolite. The second interval consists of 5% disseminated and clustered pyrite with pervasive silica flooding and 2% pyrite stringers hosted in a weak to moderate silica and weak sericite altered rhyolite.

OSK-W-19-2191 intersected 5.68 g/t Au over 2.4 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of 2% disseminated, clustered, and stringer pyrite with pervasive silica flooding hosted in a moderate silica and weak sericite altered rhyolite.

OSK-W-19-2193 intersected 4.29 g/t Au over 2.2 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of local visible gold, up to 10% disseminated and clustered pyrite with pervasive silica flooding, and 2% pyrite stringers hosted in a weak to moderate sericite altered fragmental felsic intrusion.

OSK-W-19-2195 intersected 18.8 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of 1% pyrite stringers and trace disseminated pyrite in a moderate chlorite-carbonate altered and bleached gabbro.

WST-19-0029 intersected 3.65 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Zone 27. Mineralization consists of trace disseminated pyrite in a strong sericite and weak fuchsite altered rhyolite. WST-19-0029 was drilled from underground drill station AN-140-270-S located 140 metres below surface from section 2575E.

WST-19-0030 intersected 3.33 g/t Au over 2.0 metres and 7.91 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Zone 27. The first interval consists of 3% pyrite stringers with quartz-tourmaline veins in a moderate sericite altered porphyritic felsic dike. The second interval consists of 1% pyrite clusters and with quartz-carbonates veins, 5% pyrite stringers with quartz-tourmaline veins, and 1% pyrite stringers and clusters in a moderate chlorite altered andesite at the contact with a moderate sericite-chlorite altered porphyritic felsic dike. WST-19-0030 was drilled from underground drill station AN-140-270-S located 140 metres below surface from section 2575E.

WST-19-0033 intersected 6.24 g/t Au over 2.5 metres in Zone 27. Mineralization consists of 10% disseminated, clustered, and stringer pyrite with quartz-tourmaline veins in a moderate silica-chlorite and weak fuchsite altered gabbro at the contact with a moderate sericite altered rhyolite. WST-19-0033 was drilled from underground drill station AN-140-270-S located 140 metres below surface from section 2575E.

WST-19-0076 intersected 3.22 g/t Au over 2.3 metres in Zone 27. Mineralization consists of 20% pyrite in stockwork and semi-massive bands in a strong silica and moderate sericite altered rhyolite at the contact with a porphyritic felsic dike. WST-19-0076 was drilled from underground drill station AN-150-200-E located 150 metres below surface from section 2475E.

WST-19-0160A intersected 8.04 g/t Au over 3.6 metres in Zone 27. Mineralization consists of 30 to 70% pyrite and tourmaline ptygmatic veinlets hosted in a moderate sericite altered and bleached andesite. WST-19-0160A was drilled from underground drill station AN-195-225-E located 195 metres below surface from section 2400E.

WST-19-0161A intersected 8.71 g/t Au over 4.0 metres and 18.5 g/t Au over 9.0 metres in Zone 27. The first interval consists of 15% disseminated pyrite with quartz-carbonate veins in a moderate sericite altered and bleached andesite. The second interval consists of 15% disseminated pyrite and 1% chalcopyrite in a moderate silica and weak sericite altered porphyritic felsic dike. WST-19-0161A was drilled from underground drill station AN-195-225-E located 195 metres below surface from section 2400E.

WST-19-0162 intersected 5.85 g/t Au over 4.0 metres in Zone 27. Mineralization consists of 20% disseminated pyrite in a moderate sericite and weak silica altered and bleached andesite. WST-19-0162 was drilled from underground drill station AN-195-225-E located 195 metres below surface from section 2400E.

WST-19-0183 intersected 3.92 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Zone 27. Mineralization consists of 40% semi-massive pyrite in a moderate sericite and weak silica altered porphyritic felsic dike. WST-19-0183 was drilled from underground drill station AN-140-270-S located 140 metres below surface from section 2575E.

WST-19-0184 intersected 4.41 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Zone 27. Mineralization consists of 35% semi-massive pyrite hosted in a moderate silica altered rhyolite. WST-19-0184 was drilled from underground drill station AN-140-270-S located 140 metres below surface from section 2575E.

WST-19-0186 intersected 4.17 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Zone 27. Mineralization consists of 3% disseminated pyrite in a weak silica altered rhyolite. WST-19-0186 was drilled from underground drill station AN-140-270-S located 140 metres below surface from section 2575E.

WST-19-0187 intersected 6.02 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in Zone 27. Mineralization consists of 1% pyrite in quartz-carbonate veins, trace pyrite-tourmaline stringers, and 2% disseminated, clustered, and stringer pyrite hosted in a weak silica altered and bleached andesite. WST-19-0187 was drilled from underground drill station RA-195-225-O located 185 metres below surface from section 2250E.

WST-19-0188 intersected 3.46 g/t Au over 5.05 metres in Caribou and 4.93 g/t Au over 2.0 metres and 76.6 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in Zone 27. The first interval consists of 10% pyrite stringers in a weakly bleached porphyritic felsic dike. The second interval consist of 20% disseminated and trace pyrite with tourmaline ptygmatic veins hosted in moderately bleached andesite. The third interval consists of 25% disseminated pyrite with pervasive silica flooding and 5% pyrite stringers hosted in a strong silica altered and brecciated porphyritic felsic intrusion. WST-19-0188 was drilled from underground drill station RA-195-225-O located 185 metres below surface from section 2250E.

WST-19-0189 intersected 8.22 g/t Au over 2.0 metres and 3.08 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in Zone 27. The first interval consists of 2% pyrite stringers in a weak silica-sericite altered porphyritic felsic dike. The second interval consists of 10% pyrite-tourmaline stringers, 5% fragmental pyrite, and 2% disseminated, clustered, and stringer pyrite hosted in a weak sericite altered porphyritic felsic dike. WST-19-0189 was drilled from underground drill station RA-195-225-O located 185 metres below surface from section 2250E.

WST-19-0190 intersected 3.42 g/t Au over 3.4 metres in Zone 27. Mineralization consists of 4% pyrite tourmaline ptygmatic veins and 1% disseminated pyrite in a weak silica altered porphyritic felsic dike. WST-19-0189 was drilled from underground drill station RA-195-225-O located 185 metres below surface from section 2250E.

WST-19-0191 intersected 9.13 g/t Au over 2.2 metres in Zone 27. Mineralization consists of 3% disseminated pyrite, 2% pyrite-tourmaline stringers and 5% pyrite stringers hosted in moderate silica altered and bleached andesite. WST-19-0191 was drilled from underground drill station RA-195-225-O located 185 metres below surface from section 2250E.

WST-19-0192 intersected 3.31 g/t Au over 2.3 metres in Caribou, 9.05 g/t Au over 2.8 metres and 7.08 g/t Au over 2.3 metres in Zone 27. The first interval consists of 15% pyrite-tourmaline stringers and trace disseminated pyrite in a moderate sericite, weak silica altered and strongly bleached andesite. The second interval consists of 3% pyrite with quartz-tourmaline veinlets, 3% disseminated pyrite with quartz veins, and 2% pyrite stringers hosted in moderate sericite altered porphyritic felsic dike. The third interval consists of 10% pyrite and pyrite-tourmaline stringers hosted in a moderate sericite altered porphyritic felsic dike. WST-19-0192 was drilled from underground drill station RA-195-225-O located 185 metres below surface from section 2250E.

WST-19-0193 intersected 3.34 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Caribou and 9.26 g/t Au over 2.5 metres in Zone 27. The first interval consists of 10% pyrite-tourmaline stringers in a moderate sericite and weak silica altered porphyritic felsic dike. The second interval consists of 7% disseminated pyrite with quartz-carbonate veins and pyrite-tourmaline stringers hosted in a moderate silica-sericite and weak fuchsite altered gabbro. WST-19-0193 was drilled from underground drill station RA-195-225-O located 195 metres below surface from section 2325E.

WST-19-0194 intersected 6.42 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in Zone 27. Mineralization consists of trace disseminated pyrite in a moderate chlorite and weak silica-sericite altered rhyolite. WST-19-0210 was drilled from underground drill station RA-195-225-O located 195 metres below surface from section 2325E.

WST-19-0210 intersected 7.30 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of trace disseminated pyrite in a moderate chlorite and weak silica-sericite altered rhyolite. WST-19-0210 was drilled from underground drill station AN-225-190-O located 225 metres below surface from section 3425E.

WST-19-0214 intersected 6.72 g/t Au over 2.3 metres in Caribou. Mineralization consists of 5% pyrite stringers and 2% pyrite clusters with weak local silica alteration hosted in a moderate sericite altered rhyolite. WST-19-0214 was drilled from underground drill station AN-140-270-S located 140 metres below surface from section 2575E.

WST-19-0219 intersected 3.98 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Caribou. Mineralization consists of trace disseminated and stringer pyrite hosted in a moderate silica altered porphyritic felsic dike. WST-19-0219 was drilled from underground drill station BF-160-150-S located 160 metres below surface from section 2400E.

WST-19-0220 intersected 8.46 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in Zone 27 and 4.01 g/t Au over 2.1 metres, and 5.24 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Caribou. The first interval consists of trace disseminated and clustered pyrite in a moderate sericite altered gabbro. The second interval consists of 3% pyrite stringers and trace sphalerite hosted in a moderate sericite and weak silica altered porphyritic felsic dike. The third interval consists of 6% pyrite stringers with silica flooding hosted in a moderate sericite and silica altered rhyolite. WST-19-0220 was drilled from underground drill station BF-160-150-S located 160 metres below surface from section 2400E.

WST-19-0221 intersected 14.5 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Caribou. Mineralization consists of 3% pyrite stringers with silica flooding hosted in a moderate sericite altered rhyolite. WST-19-0221 was drilled from underground drill station BF-160-150-S located 160 metres below surface from section 2400E.

WST-19-0222A intersected 4.52 g/t Au over 2.0 metres, 6.66 g/t Au over 2.0 metres, 3.07 g/t Au over 2.4 metres and 83.8 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in Caribou. The first interval consists of 5% pyrite stringers in stockwork and 1% disseminated pyrite in a moderate sericite and strongly silica altered rhyolite and porphyritic felsic dike. The second interval consists of trace pyrite stringers in a moderate sericite altered porphyritic dike. The third interval consists of trace pyrite stringers and 1% pyrite with quartz-carbonate veins in a moderate silica-sericite-chlorite altered porphyritic felsic dike. The fourth interval consists of local visible gold, 2% disseminated chalcopyrite and pyrite with quartz-tourmaline veins and 1% disseminated pyrite hosted in a moderate sericite altered porphyritic felsic dike. WST-19-0222A was drilled from underground drill station AN-150-200-E located 150 metres below surface from section 2475E.

WST-19-0223 intersected 3.46 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Caribou. Mineralization consists of 3% disseminated, clustered and stringer pyrite with quart-tourmaline veinlets and tourmaline ptygmatic veinlets hosted in a moderate sericite altered porphyritic felsic dike at the contact with a moderate sericite altered rhyolite. WST-19-0223 was drilled from underground drill station AN-150-200-E located 150 metres below surface from section 2475E.

WST-19-0224 intersected 12.6 g/t Au over 5.1 metres in Caribou. Mineralization consists of 20% disseminated, clustered and stringer pyrite hosted in a strongly silica and moderate sericite altered porphyritic felsic intrusion. WST-19-0224 was drilled from underground drill station AN-150-200-E located 150 metres below surface from section 2475E.

WST-19-0225 intersected 4.64 g/t Au over 2.3 metres in Caribou. Mineralization consists of 2% pyrite clusters and 1% pyrite stringers hosted in a bleached rhyolite. WST-19-0225 was drilled from underground drill station AN-150-200-E located 150 metres below surface from section 2475E.

WST-19-0226 intersected 46.4 g/t Au over 2.4 metres in Zone 27. Mineralization consists of 10% pyrite clusters and 3% pyrite stringers hosted in a moderate sericite altered rhyolite. WST-19-0226 was drilled from underground drill station AN-140-270-S located 140 metres below surface from section 2575E.

WST-19-0227 intersected 26.7 g/t Au over 2.0 metres and 3.18 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Caribou. The first interval consists of 25% pyrite in semi-massive bands and 2% pyrite ±tourmaline veinlets in a strong silica altered faulted rhyolite. The second interval consists of 20% pyrite stringers with a quartz-tourmaline vein hosted in a moderate silica and sericite altered and faulted rhyolite.WST-19-0227 was drilled from underground drill station AN-140-270-S located 140 metres below surface from section 2575E.

WST-19-0244 intersected 8.22 g/t Au over 3.3 metres, 21.1 g/t Au over 2.0 metres and 26.9 g/t Au over 3.4 metres in Lynx. The first interval consists of local visible gold in a smoky quartz vein hosted in a moderate sericite and weak silica altered fragmental felsic intrusion. The second interval consists of local visible gold and 3% disseminated pyrite with pervasive silica flooding hosted in a moderate sericite-fuchsite and locally strong silica altered rhyolite. The third interval consists of 5% pyrite stringers and trace chalcopyrite with local dismembered pseudo-crustiform veins hosted in a moderate sericite-silica-fuchsite altered rhyolite. WST-19-0244 was drilled from underground drill station AN-195-265-S located 195 metres below surface from section 3500E.

WST-19-0245 intersected 8.54 g/t Au over 2.8 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of local visible gold and 5% pyrite stringers in a dismembered smoky quartz vein hosted in a moderate sericite and weak silica altered fragmental felsic intrusion. WST-19-0245 was drilled from underground drill station AN-195-265-S located 195 metres below surface from section 3500E.

WST-19-0246 intersected 3.55 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of 1% pyrite stringers with dismembered smoky quartz veinlets hosted in a moderate sericite and weak silica altered rhyolite. WST-19-0246 was drilled from underground drill station AN-195-265-S located 195 metres below surface from section 3500E.

WST-19-0247 intersected 29.8 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of local visible gold and 8% disseminated and stringer pyrite associated with smoky quartz veins hosted in a fragmental felsic intrusion with moderate to strong silica alteration. WST-19-0247 was drilled from underground drill station AN-195-265-S located 195 metres below surface from section 3500E.

WST-19-0248 intersected 5.76 g/t Au over 2.5 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of 5% disseminated pyrite within a smoky quartz vein in a fragmental felsic intrusion with moderate to strong silica alteration. WST-19-0248 was drilled from underground drill station AN-195-265-S located 195 metres below surface from section 3500E.

WST-19-0250 intersected 4.02 g/t Au over 2.0 metres, 30.2 g/t Au over 2.6 metres, 3.05 g/t Au over 2.3 metres and 8.30 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Lynx. The first interval consists of local visible gold, 2% disseminated pyrite, and trace pyrite and sphalerite in fracture filling with pervasive silica flooding hosted in a weak silica-fuchsite and moderate sericite altered fragmental felsic intrusion. The second interval consists of local visible gold and 3% disseminated pyrite with pervasive silica flooding hosted in a moderate sericite altered fragmental felsic intrusion. The third interval consists of 3% disseminated pyrite and trace pyrite stringers in a moderate sericite altered fragmental felsic intrusion. The last interval consists of local visible gold and 1% pyrite in a 4-centimetre wide vein hosted in a moderate sericite and weak silica altered fragmental felsic intrusion. WST-19-0250 was drilled from underground drill station RA-180-190-E located 195 metres below surface from section 3450E.

WST-19-0251 intersected 135 g/t Au over 2.5 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of local visible gold, 2% pyrite clusters and trace sphalerite with weak pervasive silica flooding hosted in a weak sericite altered fragmental felsic intrusion. WST-19-0251 was drilled from underground drill station RA-180-190-E located 180 metres below surface from section 3450E.

WST-19-0252 intersected 7.31 g/t Au over 2.1 metres, 8.78 g/t Au over 2.2 metres and 6.29 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in Lynx. Mineralization in all three intervals consists of local visible gold, up to 15% pyrite, and local sphalerite with pervasive silica flooding hosted in a moderate sericite and moderate to strong silica altered fragmental felsic intrusion. WST-19-0252 was drilled from underground drill station RA-180-190-E located 180 metres below surface from section 3450E.

WST-19-0253 intersected 38.4 g/t Au over 2.3 metres, 8.32 g/t Au over 2.1 metres, and 7.49 g/t Au over 2.4 metres in Lynx. The first interval consists of local visible gold, 20% pyrite, and 1% sphalerite with pervasive silica flooding hosted in a strong silica altered and moderate sericite altered fragmental felsic unit. The second interval consists local visible gold, trace electrum, 10% pyrite and 1% sphalerite with pervasive silica flooding hosted at the contact between a moderate silica altered porphyritic felsic intrusion with a moderate sericite altered rhyolite. The third interval consists of trace disseminated and stringer pyrite in a weak sericite altered and strongly faulted rhyolite. WST-19-0253 was drilled from underground drill station RA-180-190-E located 180 metres below surface from section 3450E.

WST-19-0254 intersected 17.1 g/t Au over 2.4 metres and 5.84 g/t Au over 2.6 metres in Lynx. The first interval consists of 5% pyrite and 1% sphalerite with pervasive silica flooding in a moderate silica and fuchsite altered fragmental felsic dike. The second interval consists of 5% pyrite with pervasive silica flooding hosted at the moderately silicified contact between a fragmental felsic intrusion and a rhyolite. WST-19-0254 was drilled from underground drill station RA-180-190-E located 180 metres below surface from section 3450E.

WST-19-0263 intersected 4.26 g/t Au over 2.3 metres and 8.46 g/t Au over 2.5 metres in Lynx. Mineralization in both intervals consists of local visible gold in pervasive silica flooding and 5% disseminated, clustered, and stringer pyrite hosted in a moderate sericite altered fragmental intrusion. WST-19-0263 was drilled from underground drill station AN-195-265-S located 195 metres below surface from section 3500E.

WST-19-0272 intersected 9.29 g/t Au over 2.4 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of 4% pyrite stringers and clusters at the contact with a moderately bleached rhyolite and a moderate fuchsite altered gabbro. WST-19-0272 was drilled from underground drill station BM-200-285-S located 200 metres below surface from section 3525E.

WST-19-0273A intersected 77.7 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of 1% disseminated pyrite in a moderate silica and sericite altered and weakly faulted rhyolite. WST-19-0273A was drilled from underground drill station BM-200-285-S located 200 metres below surface from section 3525E.

WST-19-0276 intersected 17.8 g/t Au over 2.4 metres and 6.38 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in Lynx. Mineralization in both intervals consists of local visible gold, 7% disseminated and stringer pyrite in pervasive silica flooding with local quartz-tourmaline veins hosted in a strong silica and moderate to strong sericite altered rhyolite and the contact with a moderate silica and chlorite altered gabbro. WST-19-0276 was drilled from underground drill station BM-200-285-S located 200 metres below surface from section 3525E.

WST-19-0277 intersected 4.91 g/t Au over 2.3 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of 7% disseminated and clustered pyrite within a quartz-tourmaline veins and pyrite stringers with dismembered quartz veinlets hosted in a strong silica and moderate sericite and fuchsite altered gabbro with local bleaching. WST-19-0277 was drilled from underground drill station BM-200-285-S located 200 metres below surface from section 3525E.

WST-19-0278 intersected 7.27 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of 5% disseminated and clustered pyrite with pervasive silica flooding and quartz-tourmaline veins hosted at the contact between a strong silica and moderate chlorite and fuchsite altered gabbro and a strong silica and moderate sericite altered rhyolite. WST-19-0278 was drilled from underground drill station BM-200-285-S located 200 metres below surface from section 3525E.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mr. Louis Grenier, M.Sc.A., P.Geo. (OGQ 800), Project Manager of Osisko's Windfall Lake gold project, who is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols

True width determination is estimated at 55-80% of the reported core length interval for the zone. Assays are uncut except where indicated. Intercepts occur within geological confines of major zones but have not been correlated to individual vein domains at this time. Reported intervals include minimum weighted averages of 3.0 g/t Au diluted over core lengths of at least 2.0 metres. All NQ core assays reported were obtained by either 1-kilogram screen fire assay or standard 50-gram fire-assaying-AA finish or gravimetric finish at (i) ALS Laboratories in Val d'Or, Québec, Thunder Bay, Ontario, Sudbury, Ontario or Vancouver, British Colombia, or (ii) Bureau Veritas in Timmins, Ontario. The 1-kilogram screen assay method is selected by the geologist when samples contain coarse gold or present a higher percentage of pyrite than surrounding intervals. Selected samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including silver, using an Aqua Regia-ICP-AES method at ALS Laboratories. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are included with every 20 samples for QA/QC purposes by the Corporation as well as the lab. Approximately 5% of sample pulps are sent to secondary laboratories for check assay.

About the Windfall Lake Gold Deposit

The Windfall Lake gold deposit is located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada. The mineral resource defined by Osisko, as disclosed in the Windfall Lake Technical Report (as defined below) and November 27, 2018 Lynx resource update, comprises 2,874,000 tonnes at 8.17 g/t Au (754,000 ounces) in the indicated mineral resource category and 10,352,000 tonnes at 7.11 g/t Au (2,366,000 ounces) in the inferred mineral resource category. For details regarding the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resources presented in respect of the Windfall Lake gold project, please see the technical report entitled "Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Windfall Lake Project, Windfall Lake and Urban-Barry Properties" and dated June 12, 2018 (effective date of May 14, 2018), which has been prepared by InnovExplo Inc. from Val-d'Or, Québec (the "Windfall Lake Technical Report") and the press release “Osisko Releases Mineral Resource Update for Lynx” dated November 27, 2018, which has been prepared by Osisko and reviewed and approved by Micon International, Ltd. from Toronto, Ontario. The Windfall Lake Technical Report and press release are available on Osisko's website at www.osiskomining.com and on SEDAR under Osisko's issuer profile at www.sedar.com. The Windfall Lake gold deposit is currently one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada. Mineralization occurs in four principal zones: Lynx, Zone 27, Caribou and Underdog. All zones comprise sub-vertical lenses following intrusive porphyry contacts plunging to the northeast. The deposit is well defined from surface to a depth of 900 metres and remains open along strike and at depth. Mineralization has been identified 30 metres from surface in some areas and as deep as 2,000 metres in others, with significant potential to extend mineralization down-plunge and at depth.

About Osisko Mining Inc.

Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Windfall Lake gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Québec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding the Urban Barry area and nearby Quévillon area (over 2,700 square kilometres).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

