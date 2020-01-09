Dundee Precious Metals Announces Record 2019 Production Results and Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

TORONTO, Jan. 09, 2020 - Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM) (“DPM” or the “Company”) announced record gold production along with smelter production for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, meeting its updated consolidated guidance for the year.



“2019 was a pivotal year for DPM as we commissioned our second gold mine and generated record consolidated gold production. Our Ada Tepe gold production was particularly impressive given that this was achieved primarily over the last two quarters following the commissioning in June of last year.” stated Rick Howes, President and CEO. “We are extremely excited regarding our potential going forward as we will now benefit from gold production at both of our producing mines and optimized performance at our smelter.”

Production Highlights

Fourth quarter and year end 2019 ore milled and metals produced at Chelopech and Ada Tepe as well as complex concentrate smelted at the Tsumeb smelter are provided below.

Chelopech Ada Tepe Tsumeb Consolidated 2019 Updated

Consolidated

Guidance(1) 2019 Original

Consolidated

Guidance(2)



Q4

2019 Full

Year

2019



Q4

2019 Full

Year

2019



Q4

2019 Full

Year

2019



Q4

2019 Full

Year

2019 Ore milled (‘000s tonnes) 548 2,203 217 471 - - 765 2,674 2,542 – 2,662 2,540 – 2,790 Metals contained in concentrate produced Gold (‘000s ounces) 43.0 173.4 26.5 57.2 - - 69.5 230.6 200 – 247 210- 262 Copper (million pounds) 10.0 37.2 - - - - 10.0 37.2 33 – 39 33 - 39 Payable metals in concentrate sold Gold (‘000s ounces) 43.2 152.2 38.9 49.4 - - 82.1 201.6 180 – 221 191 - 237 Copper (million pounds) 11.4 34.5 - - - - 11.4 34.5 32 – 37 32 - 37 Complex concentrate smelted (‘000s tonnes) - - - - - - 48.6 215.3 210 – 230 225 - 250

At Chelopech, gold contained in concentrate produced for the fourth quarter was slightly above expectations as a result of mining in higher grade zones and higher gold recoveries in pyrite concentrate. Copper production was also in line with the mine plan. Chelopech continued its strong performance and reliable delivery during the year and achieved 2019 guidance.

Ada Tepe gold production during the fourth quarter was slightly higher than expected as a result of higher gold grades in ore treated, offsetting the planned maintenance to reline the SAG mill. Gold recovery in concentrate also continued to perform as expected. As anticipated at the end of the third quarter, Ada Tepe payable gold in concentrate sold during the fourth quarter was significantly greater than gold contained in concentrate produced. This was due to the sale during the fourth quarter of excess concentrate in inventory. Treatment and payable gold terms for Ada Tepe concentrate are in line with expectations. Ada Tepe achieved the top end of its updated 2019 guidance.

Following the successful completion of the planned annual maintenance shutdown in the fourth quarter at Tsumeb, the smelter met its updated guidance for complex concentrate smelted. In addition to ongoing optimization, the smelter has the potential to improve performance in 2020 with the next planned maintenance shutdown scheduled for 2021.

Fourth Quarter Results and Year End 2019 Results

The Company’s fourth quarter and year end 2019 operating and financial results are expected to be released after market close on February 13, 2020. The press release, MD&A and consolidated financial statements will be posted on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.dundeeprecious.com.

The Company will hold a call and webcast to discuss its fourth quarter results on February 14, 2020 at 9:00 am EST. The call will be hosted by Rick Howes, President and Chief Executive Officer, who will be joined by David Rae, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Hume Kyle, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, together with other members of the executive management team. The call will be accessible via a live webcast and by telephone.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Call and Webcast (Listen/View only)

Date: Friday, February 14, 2020 Time: 9:00 am EST Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wzgittuw Canada and USA Toll Free: 1-844-264-2104 Outside Canada or USA: 1-270-823-1169 Replay: 1-855-859-2056 Replay Passcode: 6439379





About Dundee Precious Metals



Dundee Precious Metals Inc. is a Canadian based, international gold mining company engaged in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining and processing of precious metals. The Company's operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold, located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation, which produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver, located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia. DPM also holds interests in a number of developing gold and exploration properties located in Canada and Serbia, and its 10.3% interest in Sabina Gold & Silver Corp.

