Generation Mining Limited Retains Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

00:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, Jan. 09, 2020 - Generation Mining Ltd. (CSE: GENM) is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Renmark Financial Communications Inc. to handle its investor relations activities.

“We are pleased to announce that we have selected Renmark to reinforce Generation Mining Ltd..'s profile in the financial community and enhance the visibility of our company. We choose Renmark because its standards and methodologies fit best with the message we wish to communicate to the investing public,” noted Jamie Levy, President and Chief Executive Officer

In consideration of the services to be provided, the monthly fees incurred by Generation Mining Ltd.. will be a cash consideration of up to $8,000 CAD, starting January 1st, 2020 for a period of six months ending on June 30th, 2020 and monthly thereafter.

Renmark Financial Communications does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in Generation Mining Ltd. or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

For further information, please contact:
Jamie Levy, President and Chief Executive Officer
(416) 640-2934
(416) 567-2240
jlevy@genmining.com

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.
Barry Mire: bmire@renmarkfinancial.com
Tel: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680
www.renmarkfinancial.com

Neither CSE Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined, in the policies of the CSE Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


