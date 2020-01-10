Generation Mining Limited Retains Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

TORONTO, Jan. 09, 2020 - Generation Mining Ltd. (CSE: GENM) is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Renmark Financial Communications Inc. to handle its investor relations activities.
“We are pleased to announce that we have selected Renmark to reinforce Generation Mining Ltd..'s profile in the financial community and enhance the visibility of our company. We choose Renmark because its standards and methodologies fit best with the message we wish to communicate to the investing public,” noted Jamie Levy, President and Chief Executive Officer
In consideration of the services to be provided, the monthly fees incurred by Generation Mining Ltd.. will be a cash consideration of up to $8,000 CAD, starting January 1st, 2020 for a period of six months ending on June 30th, 2020 and monthly thereafter.
Renmark Financial Communications does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in Generation Mining Ltd. or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.
For further information, please contact: Jamie Levy, President and Chief Executive Officer (416) 640-2934 (416) 567-2240 jlevy@genmining.com
Renmark Financial Communications Inc. Barry Mire: bmire@renmarkfinancial.com Tel: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680 www.renmarkfinancial.com
Neither CSE Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined, in the policies of the CSE Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!