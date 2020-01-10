Desert Mountain Energy Retains Paradox for Investor Relations

Vancouver, January 10, 2020 - Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:DME) U.S. (OTC:DMEHF) (Frankfurt:QM01) is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Relations Publiques Paradox Inc. ("Paradox") to provide investor relations services for the Company, effective immediately. Paradox is a highly- regarded, Montreal-based investor relations consultancy firm that has been in business for over 20 years. They have represented many successful public companies in a variety of industries, drawing on their experience, publicity skills and extensive network of contacts throughout the capital markets to bring value-added to their clients.



Paradox will strive to increase the Company's visibility in the financial community through introductions and meetings, publicity and marketing strategies, roadshows and presentations to the investment community and direct communications with shareholders and potential investors in order to increase investor awareness. Paradox's extensive experience and vast network of contacts allow them to provide a full-service approach to investor relations in order to develop a creative and effective results-driven investor relations program for the Company.

The Agreement between the Company and Paradox is for a term of one year from January 10, 2020 through January 9, 2021, with a renewal option for an additional year in the Company's discretion. Paradox will be paid $7,500 per month and will be granted stock options under the Company's Stock Option Plan to purchase 400,000 shares of the Company's Common Stock for a term of two years at a price of $0.22 per share. The options are subject to customary vesting over the term of the Agreement. The Agreement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company is focused on development of its flagship Heliopolis helium project in Arizona's Holbrook Basin and is presently in the permitting process for its upcoming drill program. That program contemplates drilling three shallow wells in priority target areas in the Basin. At the same time, the Company is also preparing a drill program at its Kight-Gilcrease Sand Unit helium, oil & gas project in Seminole County, Oklahoma.

According to Irwin Olian, CEO of the Company, "We look forward to working with Jean Francois Meilleur and his team at Paradox during this most exciting year for our Company, with drilling planned for both of our projects. We have known Jean Francois for a number of years and have been impressed with his team's professionalism, integrity and ability to create successful investor relations programs."

About Desert Mountain Energy

The Company is an exploratory resource company engaged in exploration and development of helium, oil & gas and mineral properties in the Southwestern United States. Until September 5, 2018, the Company also owned the Yellowjacket Gold Project in Atlin, British Columbia, which it had been developing. The Company has its executive offices in Vancouver, Canada. The Company was incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia, on April 30, 2008, and was formerly named African Queen Mines Ltd. It initially received certain southern African assets in a spin off transaction related to the acquisition of Pan African Mining Corp. by Asia Thai Mining Co., Ltd.

