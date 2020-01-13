Giyani Accompanies SRK, Tetra Tech and Royal IHC on a Site Visit to its K.Hill Manganese Deposit in Botswana to Kick off Feasibility Study

OAKVILLE, Jan. 13, 2020 - Giyani Metals Corp. January 13, 2019 (TSXV:EMM) (FRANKFURT:KT9) (WKN:A2DUU8) (“Giyani” or the “Company”) announces the commencement of the feasibility study (“FS”) for its K.Hill manganese deposit in Botswana with positive initial feedback from SRK, Tetra Tech, and Royal IHC after their three-day site visit to K.Hill in late December 2019.

Following the successful FS bid from SRK Consulting (“SRK”), and joint bid from Tetra Tech and Royal IHC, that was announced on December 13, 2019, Giyani organized a three-day site visit for the team of consultants, who will be the project leads for their respective practices to survey the K.Hill project area. The aim was to provide them with first-hand experience of the location, terrain, infrastructure and various other aspects related to the overall project.

During the site visit, the team surveyed the K.Hill deposit, and the surrounding area; to consider potential locations for the mine, processing plant, waste rock and tailings facilities. The team also assessed the area’s infrastructure to develop an initial understanding of the requirements to build and operate the K.Hill project.

Additionally, the team inspected the drill hole locations from the 2018 resource drilling program and considered potential drill hole locations for the infill drilling program for 2020.

Another aspect the team considered during the site visit was any potential benefits and impacts of the K.Hill project on the town of Kanye, which will be examined in detail in the environmental and social impact assessment (“ESIA”) to be run in parallel with the FS.

Robin Birchall, CEO of Giyani commented:

“It was very important for the Company to kick start the K.Hill feasibility study with a comprehensive site visit with all of the project leads from SRK, Tetra Tech and Royal IHC. I believe that the three-day site visit was a beneficial use of time that provided valuable input to the planning process for all participants.”

Mike Beare, Project Manager for SRK commented:

“The site visit was a quality opportunity to kick start the feasibility study with all team members present. It was certainly apparent that the K.Hill deposit has a significant history and the new process route will open a new chapter in this history.”

Jacques du Toit, Project Director for Tetra Tech & Derk Hartman, Director EPC & Project Delivery for IHC Mining, part of the Royal IHC Group, commented:

“The site visit confirmed that Giyani has a unique opportunity to benefit from some of the best infrastructure in Southern Africa which includes well-maintained roads and close access to the robust power supply network that also feeds Debswana’s nearby Jwaneng diamond mine. Established supply routes and power will enable a fast and cost-efficient development of the K.Hill manganese project.”

About Giyani

Giyani Metals Corp. is a Canadian junior explorer and developer focused on creating shareholder value by accelerating the development of its high-grade manganese project in the Kanye Basin, Botswana, Africa. Additional information and corporate documents may be found on www.sedar.com and on Giyani Metals Corp. Website: https://giyanimetals.com/.

About SRK

SRK Consulting is an independent global mining consulting firm that is owned by its worldwide employees and specialises in technical studies that deliver added value and reduced risk to all stakeholders. Website: https://www.srk.co.uk/en

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is a leading provider of consulting, engineering, program management, construction management and technical services worldwide. The work on the K.Hill project will be completed through Tetra Tech’s wholly owned subsidiary Coffey Geotechnics Ltd, A Tetra Tech Company, in the United Kingdom. Website: www.tetratech.com

About Royal IHC

Royal IHC is an independent global engineering and contracting company with more than 3,000 employees working in 39 locations worldwide. It is privately owned with a head office in The Netherlands. IHC Mining is a leading service provider in mining and mineral processing, metallurgical & bulk test work programs, design & engineering, project management services and EPC(M) contracting. Website: https://www.royalihc.com/

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Giyani Metals Corp.

Robin Birchall, CEO

Contact:

Giyani Metals Corp.

Robin Birchall

CEO, Director

+447711313019

rbirchall@giyanimetals.com

