Discovery Drill Hole Intercepts 72.4 m Mineralization Grading 279 g/t Silver at the Snake Hole Prospect, Silver Sand Project

DSS5218 - 72.44m @ 279g/t Ag from 60.5m to 132.94m including 32.96m @ 517g/t Ag from 84.95m to 117.9m;

DSS525020 - 38.4m @ 143g/t Ag from 29.9m to 68.3m including 6.2m @ 749g/t Ag from 36.8m to 43.0m; and

DSS5217 - 11.12m @ 761g/t Ag from 149.48m to 160.

VANCOUVER, Jan. 13, 2020 - New Pacific Metals Corp. (TSX-V: NUAG) (OTCQX: NUPMF) (“New Pacific” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the assay results of the first 19 holes of the initial 24 hole, 6,000 metres, exploration drill program at the Snake Hole prospect, Silver Sand Project, Bolivia. Snake Hole is one of nine high priority silver targets identified by the Company and is located approximately 600 metres east of the core area of the Silver Sand Project. Fifteen of the nineteen drillholes returned significant results defining structurally controlled, sandstone-hosted, silver mineralization similar to the main Silver Sand area. Drill highlights are as follows:

Details of drill intercepts are provided in Table-1, and drill location, azimuth and dip of holes provided in Table-2.

SNAKE HOLE

The prospect consists of artisanal underground workings on structures that trend NNW-SSE. The workings and associated surface mine dumps were started in the Spanish colonial era and have continued sporadically to recent times. The workings are developed in altered (bleached) quartz sandstones and are traceable over more than 1,000 metres strike length with widths varying from a few metres up to 100 metres extent. Geochemical sampling of the workings and mine dumps returned encouraging results typically ranging from 100g/t Ag to 300g/t Ag.

Surface mapping suggests that the mineralized fracture zone remains open to north where it potentially trends undercover towards the Company’s Jisas prospect located approximately two kilometres to the northwest.

EXPLORATION DRILLING

Exploration drilling commenced in late August 2019 and a total of 24 drill holes were completed by December for approximately 6,000 metres. The drill holes are predominantly oriented north 60 degrees east with dips varying from 45 degrees to 80 degrees. This initial campaign has provided a drill test of circa 750 metres of the structural zone with the results released covering approximately 400 metres of the southern portion of the Snake Hole structural trend as currently defined.

The majority of the drill holes have intersected silver mineralization as characterized by coarse grains of sulfosalts (freibergite) in fractures of bleached sandstones with associated disseminated pyrite. Grade and thickness of mineralization increases to the north. Results from the five remaining holes which test the northern portion of the trend are pending and will be released upon receipt.

QUALITY ASSURANCE AND QUALITY CONTROL

HQ-size drill core samples from altered and mineralized intervals were split into halves by diamond saw, with an average sample length of between one to one and half metres at the Company’s core processing facility located in Betanzos, a small town located 20 kilometres from the project site. Half core samples are stored in a secure core storage facility in Betanzos for future reference, and the other half core samples are shipped in securely sealed bags to ALS Global in Oruro, Bolivia for preparation, and ALS Global in Lima, Peru for geochemical analysis. All samples are first analyzed by a multi-element ICP package (ALS code ME-MS41) with ore grade over limits for silver, lead and zinc further analyzed using ALS code OG46. Further silver over limits are analyzed by gravimetric analysis (ALS code of GRA21).

A standard quality assurance and quality control (“QAQC”) protocol was employed to monitor the quality of sample preparation and analysis. Standards of certified reference materials and blanks were inserted in normal core sample sequences prior to shipment to lab at a ratio of 20:1 (i.e., every 20 samples contain at least one standard sample and one blank sample). Duplicate samples of pulp rejects at a ratio of 20:1 will be sent to a second internationally accredited lab for check analysis. The assay results of QAQC samples of standards and blanks did not show any significant bias of analysis or contamination during sample preparation.

Technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Alex Zhang, P. Geo., Vice President of Exploration, who is a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

ABOUT NEW PACIFIC

New Pacific is a Canadian exploration and development company which owns the Silver Sand Project in Potosí Department, Bolivia and the Tagish Lake gold project in Yukon, Canada.

Table 1 – Composited Drill Intersections of Mineralization

Hole_id Section Mineralized Intervals From (m) To (m) Length (m) Ag_g/t Pb_% Zn_% note DSS5015 50 126.76 132.21 5.45 67 0.05 0.05 DSS505016 5050 110.75 132.95 22.20 38 0.09 0.09 incl. 110.75 112.15 1.40 311 0.09 0.06 DSS505017 5050 No Significant Results DSS5216 52 59.68 60.75 1.07 116 0.01 0.00 100.62 101.77 1.15 109 0.03 0.01 130.70 133.00 2.30 41 0.09 1.06 DSS5217 52 149.48 160.60 11.12 761 0.20 0.05 DSS5218 52 60.50 132.94 72.44 279 0.06 0.04 incl. 84.95 117.91 32.96 517 0.10 0.06 DSS5219 52 No Significant Results DSS5221 52 No Significant Results DSS525020 5250 29.90 68.30 38.40 143 0.03 0.01 incl. 36.80 43.00 6.20 749 0.09 0.03 104.00 133.82 29.82 49 0.06 0.06 DSS5419 54 35.30 36.77 1.47 212 0.07 0.00 114.84 116.00 1.16 122 0.03 0.56 125.47 126.97 1.50 405 0.24 0.31 DSS5420 54 30.28 32.75 2.47 37 0.00 0.00 DSS545012 5450 47.86 54.93 7.07 233 0.03 0.00 DSS5609 56 110.30 116.13 5.83 50 0.01 0.00 130.80 134.00 3.20 158 0.06 0.01 DSS565004 5650 42.28 44.50 2.22 313 0.08 0.00 104.12 113.50 9.38 35 0.00 0.00 DSS5809 58 No Significant Results DSS5810 58 17.50 21.00 3.50 74 0.01 0.01 DSS5811 58 11.70 21.00 9.30 30 0.06 0.00 DSS5812 58 27.04 28.33 1.29 134 0.08 0.00 108.38 119.00 10.62 62 0.00 0.00 1.65m mined out DSS5813 58 57.87 59.10 1.23 92 0.04 0.01





Notes: g/t = grams per metric tonne.



The table above is intended to show highlights of the drilling program only. The intercepts shown are a weighted average of the sample lengths and grades of all of the samples within that intercept and may include some samples with grades less than 30 g/t silver.



Intersections may contain samples less than 30 g/t silver between higher grade subintervals.



Intervals are drill core length in meters. True width of mineralization zones is unknown at this point but estimated from 50% to 80% of drill intervals based on current understanding of mineralized structures.

Table 2 – Location, Azimuth and Dip of Drill Holes



Hole_id Easting Northing Elevation Depth (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) DSS5015 235,531.80 7,857,081.46 3,814.70 292.25 60 -45 DSS505016 235,564.09 7,857,039.71 3,805.84 287.30 60 -45 DSS505017 235,562.28 7,857,038.76 3,805.82 224.70 60 -80 DSS5216 235,594.50 7,857,002.24 3,797.39 263.30 60 -45 DSS5217 235,592.52 7,857,001.39 3,797.46 287.70 60 -80 DSS5218 235,592.95 7,857,001.73 3,797.49 230.60 60 -64 DSS5219 235,593.55 7,857,002.16 3,797.55 224.70 240 -80 DSS5221 235,593.08 7,857,001.84 3,797.60 251.6 240 -65 DSS525020 235,613.00 7,856,960.05 3,795.01 260.30 60 -45 DSS5419 235,634.12 7,856,915.86 3,792.87 248.30 60 -45 DSS5420 235,631.59 7,856,912.69 3,792.83 254.10 240 -40 DSS545012 235,654.97 7,856,865.25 3,794.96 236.30 65 -45 DSS5609 235,678.73 7,856,819.46 3,796.09 197.30 60 -45 DSS565004 235,707.19 7,856,777.10 3,801.70 206.30 60 -50 DSS5809 235,840.47 7,856,810.03 3,715.87 200.10 240 -40 DSS5810 235,840.45 7,856,811.46 3,715.71 116.10 195 -40 DSS5811 235,839.48 7,856,811.93 3,715.72 164.10 285 -40 DSS5812 235,734.31 7,856,735.69 3,809.59 236.30 60 -52 DSS5813 235,730.69 7,856,733.81 3,809.74 260.10 240 -40



